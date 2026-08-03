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‘It is an end of an era’: Old Town Tortilla Factory in Scottsdale closes after 30 years

Here's what we know about the restaurant's closure
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SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Old Town Tortilla Factory announced on its social media platforms that it has made the decision to close after serving the Scottsdale community for three decades.

The announcement was shared on July 31.

Dear valued friends and guests,

Old Town Tortilla Factory has decided to close after three decades of serving Scottsdale! It is with much gratitude that we say goodbye to our restaurant that has been a gathering place for celebrations, special occasions, family dinners, date nights, and countless memories.

It is an end of an era and stay tuned for what is next.

Most importantly thank you for your patronage and allowing us to serve you over the years. Cheers from your friends at TF.
Old Town Tortilla Factory

ABC15 has contacted the restaurant to request a statement or additional insight regarding its closure. We have not yet received a response.

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