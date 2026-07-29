Things to do: World Hip Hop Dance Championship, Grupo Frontera, Death Cab for Cutie, AZ Chef's Week, more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on July 31 - August 2.

Friday, July 31

World Hip Hop Dance Championship

When: Friday at 3 and 8 p.m. | Saturday at 6 p.m.

Where: Arizona Grand Resort on Friday | Mullett Arena on Saturday

Cost: Click here for ticket information

The world’s top hip-hop dancers are competing for international bragging rights during the final days of the World Hip Hop Dance Championship. Friday features the All Styles qualifier and finals at Arizona Grand before the top dance crews from more than 55 countries compete for world titles Saturday at Mullett Arena.

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp

When: 1:45 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Free admission & parking | Register for tickets online in advance

Get an early look at the Arizona Cardinals during a free public practice inside State Farm Stadium. Fans can watch the team prepare for the upcoming season and take part in autograph sessions, photo opportunities, interactive activities, giveaways and more.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson, left, pulls the facemask of Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier during NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 28, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Grupo Frontera: Triste Pero Bien C*brón Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Grupo Frontera will be performing on Friday at 8 p.m. at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix.

Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Adelaido "Payo" Solis III, from left, Alberto Acosta and Juan Javier Cantu of Grupo Frontera perform at 2025 Suenos Music Festival on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Death Cab for Cutie: I Built You A Tower World Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $60

Death Cab for Cutie brings its I Built You A Tower World Tour to downtown Phoenix. The Grammy-nominated alternative rock band will be joined by special guest Nation of Language.

Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie performs on day two of Riot Fest on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Douglass Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Jo Koy Live

When: Friday - Sunday at 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Comedian Jo Koy performs three nights of standup at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler!

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Host Jo Koy arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Marvelous Miss Gender starring BOSCO

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $62

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” star BOSCO brings her first solo tour to downtown Phoenix. The 18-and-older theatrical production blends drag, burlesque, dance, comedy and satirical storytelling during a two-act performance.

Saturday, August 1

New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: $29 general admission

The Phoenix Mercury will host the New York Liberty on Saturday at noon at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) shoots over Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston (7) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 9, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Candlelight: The Lord of the Rings

When: 6:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Where: Whiteman Hall at Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: Tickets start around $75

Travel to Middle-earth during a candlelit concert celebrating the music of “The Lord of the Rings.” A live string quartet will perform selections from all three films, including “Concerning Hobbits,” “The Riders of Rohan” and “The Return of the King.”

Fever

Sunday, August 2

Arizona Chef's Week

When: Friday - Sunday | July 31 - August 9

Where: Restaurants across Arizona

Cost: Fixed pricing of $55 or $66 per person

Arizona Chef’s Week celebrates the state’s independent restaurants with exclusive three-course menus created for the event. More than 60 participating restaurants will showcase local chefs through seasonal dishes, inventive flavors and limited-time dining experiences.

The Shootist (1976)

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West, Scottsdale

Cost: Free with museum admission or $10 for the film only

John Wayne’s final film, “The Shootist,” screens Sunday at Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West. Film historian Michael F. Blake will lead a post-screening discussion about the film and its legacy.