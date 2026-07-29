Things to do: World Hip Hop Dance Championship, Grupo Frontera, Death Cab for Cutie, AZ Chef's Week, more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on July 31 - August 2.
Friday, July 31
World Hip Hop Dance Championship
When: Friday at 3 and 8 p.m. | Saturday at 6 p.m.
Where: Arizona Grand Resort on Friday | Mullett Arena on Saturday
Cost: Click here for ticket information
The world’s top hip-hop dancers are competing for international bragging rights during the final days of the World Hip Hop Dance Championship. Friday features the All Styles qualifier and finals at Arizona Grand before the top dance crews from more than 55 countries compete for world titles Saturday at Mullett Arena.
Arizona Cardinals Training Camp
When: 1:45 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Free admission & parking | Register for tickets online in advance
Get an early look at the Arizona Cardinals during a free public practice inside State Farm Stadium. Fans can watch the team prepare for the upcoming season and take part in autograph sessions, photo opportunities, interactive activities, giveaways and more.
Grupo Frontera: Triste Pero Bien C*brón Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $50
Grupo Frontera will be performing on Friday at 8 p.m. at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix.
Death Cab for Cutie: I Built You A Tower World Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $60
Death Cab for Cutie brings its I Built You A Tower World Tour to downtown Phoenix. The Grammy-nominated alternative rock band will be joined by special guest Nation of Language.
When: Friday - Sunday at 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Comedian Jo Koy performs three nights of standup at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler!
The Marvelous Miss Gender starring BOSCO
When: 8 p.m.
Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $62
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” star BOSCO brings her first solo tour to downtown Phoenix. The 18-and-older theatrical production blends drag, burlesque, dance, comedy and satirical storytelling during a two-act performance.
Saturday, August 1
New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: $29 general admission
The Phoenix Mercury will host the New York Liberty on Saturday at noon at Mortgage Matchup Center.
Candlelight: The Lord of the Rings
When: 6:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.
Where: Whiteman Hall at Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Tickets start around $75
Travel to Middle-earth during a candlelit concert celebrating the music of “The Lord of the Rings.” A live string quartet will perform selections from all three films, including “Concerning Hobbits,” “The Riders of Rohan” and “The Return of the King.”
Sunday, August 2
When: Friday - Sunday | July 31 - August 9
Where: Restaurants across Arizona
Cost: Fixed pricing of $55 or $66 per person
Arizona Chef’s Week celebrates the state’s independent restaurants with exclusive three-course menus created for the event. More than 60 participating restaurants will showcase local chefs through seasonal dishes, inventive flavors and limited-time dining experiences.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West, Scottsdale
Cost: Free with museum admission or $10 for the film only
John Wayne’s final film, “The Shootist,” screens Sunday at Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West. Film historian Michael F. Blake will lead a post-screening discussion about the film and its legacy.
Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below: