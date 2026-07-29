Surprise unveils vision for massive recreation and open space project at McMicken Dam

SURPRISE, AZ — What is now a vast stretch of dirt, rock and desert in northwest Surprise could one day become one of the largest recreational and open-space destinations in the West Valley.

City officials are moving forward with plans to transform thousands of acres surrounding McMicken Dam into a network of trails, parks and wildlife corridors, creating new outdoor opportunities for a rapidly growing community.

“I don't think there is enough trails out here right now,” Surprise resident Hailey Murray said.

McMicken Dam, an earthen flood-control structure built in the 1950s, stretches about 10 miles and stands approximately 34 feet high. The dam was originally constructed to protect Luke Air Force Base and surrounding agricultural lands from flooding.

The proposed project area lies between Peoria Avenue and Happy Valley Road. Surprise is leasing the land from Maricopa County under a 25-year agreement that includes three possible renewal terms.

City officials say the site's scale presents a unique opportunity.

“We could actually afford to build a few regional parks on 3,500 acres and still leave 3,000 acres to open space, wildlife corridors,” said Shannon Gaul, assistant director of Surprise Parks and Recreation.

The city is still in the early planning stages and says it could be several years before residents see major construction begin. Officials are awaiting design work that will help determine the project's overall cost.

“Most of that will depend on what comes back with the design,” Gaul said. “Usually, that's where we get costs incurred. Most of these projects are a phased approach.”

Residents who live near the site say additional recreational amenities are needed as Surprise continues to grow.

“The area is getting so populated, and people are going to enjoy those type of things,” resident Ralph Buxton said.

City officials said the land can be developed as long as the dam continues to meet its flood-control purpose and retain the capacity to hold water when needed.

Public input opportunities are expected once funding becomes available in 2028. Officials estimate full development of the project could take anywhere from three to 10 years.

Buxton said the project is needed to keep pace with growth in the area.

“There’s just a lot of areas that can be developed,” he said. “This area is growing so fast, but they need to really catch up with that.”

If completed, the project would significantly expand recreational opportunities in Surprise while preserving large portions of open space intended for wildlife movement and natural habitat.

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