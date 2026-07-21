Phoenix firefighter donates kidney to husband, also a firefighter, in remarkable act of love

PHOENIX — A Phoenix Fire Department firefighter is donating one of her kidneys to her husband, who serves with the Surprise Fire-Medical Department.
Madison Geer and Robert Coleman, Jr. are first responders who have spent their careers helping others, and now their own community has an opportunity to rally around them.
Watch their heartwarming story in the player above.
The Coleman family continues to raise money for medical bills because of the kidney transplant.
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