Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
40  WX Alerts
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

Phoenix firefighter donates kidney to husband, also a firefighter, in remarkable act of love

Madison Geer donated one of her kidneys to her husband Robert Coleman Junior after he was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease in April 2025
A Phoenix Fire Department firefighter is donating one of her kidneys to her husband, who serves with the Surprise Fire-Medical Department.
Phoenix firefighter donates kidney to husband, also a firefighter, in remarkable act of love
Posted

PHOENIX — A Phoenix Fire Department firefighter is donating one of her kidneys to her husband, who serves with the Surprise Fire-Medical Department.

Madison Geer and Robert Coleman, Jr. are first responders who have spent their careers helping others, and now their own community has an opportunity to rally around them.

Watch their heartwarming story in the player above.

The Coleman family continues to raise money for medical bills because of the kidney transplant.

Report a typo