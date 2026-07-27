'The Odyssey' tops box office, and there's only one theater in Arizona to see it as the director intended

TEMPE, AZ — "The Odyssey" topped the box office for the second week in a row, and for moviegoers in Arizona hoping to see it the way director Christopher Nolan intended, there is only one place to go.

The nearly three-hour epic is the first film in cinema history shot entirely on IMAX 70mm cameras.

The scale of the film's physical production is staggering. The projector reel alone weighs 800 pounds. One second of the IMAX film equals five feet of 70mm film, and the total reel stretches 11 miles from end to end.

"The Odyssey", starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway and more, earned an estimated $87 million domestically and pushed its total global cume near $640 million.

Arizona Mills in Tempe is home to the state's only full-size, six-story IMAX theater — a more than 430-seat venue operated by Harkins Theatres.

The demand to see it in that format has been so high that Harkins added 1:30 a.m. showings during the opening weekend.

Jessica Reeves, vice president of marketing at Harkins Theatres, said the theater expects the film to remain on its screens for the foreseeable future.

"Christopher Nolan is committed to the theatrical experience where you need to see these movies on the big screen; we expect to see it on our screens for a really long time based on the demand we've seen so far," Reeves said.

Harkins says moviegoers should check the Harkins website or app in the coming weeks for showtime availability. Reeves said as long as there is still demand, they will add showings.