Fountain Hills' 'International Dark Sky Discovery Center' announces targeted opening date

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — The International Dark Sky Discovery Center (IDSDC) in Fountain Hills is currently in its final phase of construction, approaching completion after several years of development.

Split Rock Studios | International Dark Sky Discovery Center International Dark Sky Discovery Center to debut in 2027.

The over 20,000-square-foot, science-based facility will feature numerous interactive learning experiences.

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According to the president of the board for the center, establishing the facility in Fountain Hills was ideal, as the location perfectly suits the center’s needs.

“We’re kind of on the leading edge of a global movement to preserve the dark skies, and that's what got us started in this whole process, which we started actually 12 years ago,” said Bill to ABC15. “It took us three years to get Fountain Hills designated as the 17th International Dark Sky Community in the world.”

The purpose and mission of the center encompass both STEM science and raising awareness about the significance of protecting dark skies.

Bill emphasized the importance of this effort, highlighting that it is crucial not only for the health of nocturnal animals and humans but also for advancing astronomical research. In an interview with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez, he added, “It’s a billion-dollar industry that we definitely want to preserve.”

Joe Bill, president of the board for the International Dark Sky Discovery Center shared with ABC15 some of the main components of the science-focused facility.



First is the Dark Sky Observatory, which will feature the largest telescope in the Greater Phoenix area, serving both research purposes and public viewing events.



The center promises to have a state-of-the-art planetarium with a tilted dome and a variety of shows that cover topics beyond space, such as nocturnal animals.



An inspiration theater equipped with a 27.5-foot-wide, 15-foot-high LED screen that will provide immersive visual experiences.

Split Rock Studios, [International Dark Sky Discovery Center] Rendering of Night Sky Exhibit Hall to open at International Dark Sky Discovery Center.

The center will also feature an exhibit hall with over 60 exhibits, many of which are said to be interactive.



Classrooms under the ‘Einstein Exploration Center’ area, dedicated to hands-on teaching of physics, light, and other subjects.

Visitors can expect a diverse and engaging educational experience when they visit, with a prominent feature being its designation as the home of “the largest telescope in the Greater Phoenix area.”

“It’s the highest level of technology. It can be run remotely. It has very easy-to-use software. So, if you had a family that said, ‘I really want to see this,’ you can click on the screen and go to Jupiter or Saturn, and if they're available, it'll just move right there and go right to it. There are different eye pieces that have different magnification levels,” said Cain Jagodzinski, CEO of Fountain Hills International Dark Sky Discovery Center, to ABC15.

According to Jagodzinski, during the day there will be demonstrations of how the telescope and dome operate—including a demo mode that shows the software and movement.

The center plans to be open on weekends and evenings for guests to enjoy clear views of the solar system, weather permitting.

“We are excited about the facility being a place for education, a place for students to come on field trips, families to come out and learn about astronomy, learn about dark skies, and learn a little bit about our community as well,” added Jagodzinski.

Jagodzinski told ABC15, “construction is scheduled to be done at the end of December,” and added, with an eye toward fine-tuning in January, “if you're in the area and you're looking to come out by February.” He assured that an early 2027 opening is expected.

