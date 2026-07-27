Protecting Arizona's vital livestock in extreme heat

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Humans aren't the only ones trying to grapple with this extreme heat - it can also have a major impact on our livestock.

Cattle is one of the "five C's" of Arizona. According to the Arizona Farm Bureau, State 48 has roughly 200,000 milking cows.

Last month, ABC15's Nick Ciletti went to Casa Grande to meet with fourth-generation dairy farmer Casey Dugan, who owns Desperado Dairy. Dugan explained what kind of process they go through to make sure their cows are cool and comfortable 24/7.

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Dugan showed us around a large, shaded area called a "soddy barn" where his cows eat and rest comfortably. Dugan says the cows' area can be 40°F cooler than it would be in the sunlight.

"The cows can be under the shade, they feed under the shade, and their water is under the shade," says Dugan. "It really prevents them from having to go out and deal with the sun on a hot summer day."

If cows get too hot, they can suffer from heat stress, which could mean they don't produce as much milk or their milk quality could suffer.

If fewer cows produce quality milk, it could impact the market and drive up prices for consumers, so protecting cows becomes very important for farmers. In Arizona alone, the dairy industry is valued at more than $1 billion.