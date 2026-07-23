WATCH: Phoenix veteran expo focuses on cannabis and plant-based therapies

PHOENIX — Cannabis and plant-based therapies remain some of the most talked-about—and sometimes controversial—topics in veteran health care.

While the Department of Veterans Affairs cannot prescribe or recommend medical cannabis, many veterans continue to explore alternative therapies to help manage chronic pain, PTSD, anxiety, sleep disorders, and other service-connected conditions.

So, what does the science say, what are the risks, and what should veterans know before considering these options?

In this special conversation, we're sitting down with the organizers of Operation Green Wellness, a free educational event taking place this weekend in Phoenix.

We discuss why they created the event, what veterans can expect, and why they believe education—not advocacy—is the key to helping veterans make informed decisions about their health.

We'll also address common misconceptions, the VA's current stance on cannabis, and why organizers say it's important for veterans to have honest conversations with their health care providers.

Whether you're a veteran, a family member, or simply interested in learning more about plant-based therapies and alternative wellness options, this conversation offers an in-depth look at an issue affecting thousands of veterans across Arizona and the country.

We hope you'll take a few minutes to watch the full discussion in the video player above.