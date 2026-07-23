Tips to keep your pets safe in the heat and symptoms to know

PEORIA, AZ — Extreme heat has returned across the Valley and state, so what does that mean for our pets?

Recently, ABC15's Nick Ciletti spoke to Dr. Jane Mohr, a veterinarian at Vistancia Animal Hospital in Peoria, about what pet parents need to be on the lookout for to prevent a heat emergency.

"The first thing you would see is probably excessive panting or really labored breathing," explains Dr. Mohr. "And it's more than just the usual panting. Their tongue can be very red, probably redder than normal or not as pink. In a worst-case scenario, it could also be pale. In bad situations, they can be disoriented, and in severe cases, they could even have seizures."

So how do you know if it's serious enough to take your dog to the vet or an animal hospital? Dr. Mohr says if you think your pet is having a heat stroke, don't wait - especially if it's a short-nosed breed like a pug, French Bulldog, or boxer — all are prone to overheating since they are brachycephalic.

If you suspect your pet has overheated and you are taking them to a vet, while on the way there, you may want to try to cool them down with a cold, damp towel placed on their bellies or in their armpits.

For more ways to keep your pet safe, click here.

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