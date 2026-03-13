Laws to know, safety tips and reminders for pet owners as temperatures rise

PHOENIX — As temperatures rise, we're not the only ones feeling the heat — animals are, too.

Various Arizona and local laws are in place to protect animals, and here are some reminders to help keep your pets safe:

Never leave pets in hot cars

"Cars become deadly ovens in just minutes," said Tracey Miiller, the Director of Field Operations for Arizona Humane Society. "Even on a cool day, temperatures can become deadly."

If the outside temperature is just 80º, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration says it takes only 10 minutes for the internal car temperature to reach 99º, 20 minutes to reach 109º, 30 minutes to reach 114º, and 60 minutes to reach 123º.

Those temperatures rise even more quickly on hotter days, causing even more risk to animals and humans.

A law went into effect in 2017 that protects good Samaritans and gives them the right to break a car window if it's believed that a child or pet, or anyone else, is suffering from a heat-related illness. You must call 9-1-1 and inform them of the danger BEFORE breaking the window, according to the law.

Extreme heat inside your vehicle

Hot pavement risks

Arizona Humane Society says asphalt can reach 160-180º or more during the hot summer months.

Be sure to walk your pets early in the morning or later at night to avoid the hot ground. Use the back of your hand to test the pavement before letting your barefoot pets walk on it. Booties can also be a good resource to protect their feet.

If your pet has burnt paws, cool their feet with cool water and bandage each paw, or protect them with a clean sock.

Valley teen expanding mission to help unhoused pets in need

Keep trail closures in mind

The City of Phoenix bans hiking with dogs when it hits in 100º and above.

In general, you should avoid long walks, hikes, and excessive outdoor play when it's hot outside.

Be aware of additional trail closures for all hikers during Excessive Heat events.

Shelter, food, water and tethering laws

SB 1658, which was signed by Governor Katie Hobbs last year, specifies basic care for domestic animals and helps protect them from neglect and abuse. The bill makes it a requirement for pet owners to provide adequate food, water, and shelter for their animals.

Arizona Humane Society wants to remind people that it is illegal to tether your pet when temperatures reach above 100º or during other extreme weather conditions.

Governor Hobbs signs bill strengthening Arizona's animal cruelty laws

Know the signs of heat illness

Heat stroke symptoms:



Loud, rapid panting

Red gums and tongue

Rapid pulse

Excessive thirst

Glazed eyes

Excessive/lack of drool

Weakness/collapse

Seizures

Unconsciousness

103º+ body temperature

If your pet is exhibiting these symptoms, be sure to:



Move them to a cool place/the shade

Call your veterinarian immediately

Place a cool , wet cloth on their belly, ears, paws, and neck

Direct a fan to blow on them

However, do NOT: Force water, leave the pet alone, or use cold water (as this can cause them to go into shock)



What to do if you suspect neglect or see animals in distress

To report signs of animals in distress, call your local police department or Arizona Humane Society's Emergency Animal Medical Technicians at 602-997-7585, ext. 2073.

Arizona Humane Society lists “dogs repeatedly left alone (possibly chained) outside without food, water or shelter,” “dogs kept outside during extreme heat, cold, rain, snow, etc. with no shelter,” and “pets left in parked cars (during hot weather)” as some of the signs of abuse.

For more information on how to report abuse, click here.