Nearly 30 years later, the Phoenix Lights phenomenon still captivates

PHOENIX — Close to three decades later and people are still buzzing about the Phoenix Lights!

It was back on March 13, 1997, when thousands of people across the Valley, across Arizona, and across the West reported seeing unexplained lights in the sky.

Some observers reported seeing the lights in a V-formation; others said they saw random floating orbs, seeming to bounce in the night sky.

Critics have said the source was actually military flares, but Dr. Lynne Kitei disagrees.

In fact, she has spent the last 29 years studying this unexplained aerial phenomenon, authoring a book, doing speaking engagements, and even helping to create a documentary on the Phoenix Lights.

"The impact it has had on the witness, the experiencer, is so profound and so life-changing," explains Dr. Kitei, who is a medical doctor - in fact, Dr. Kitei left her career in medicine to study the Phoenix Lights.

Coming up on Sunday, March 22, you can see her speak! It's happening at the Butterfly Wonderland Theater at the Arizona Boardwalk in Scottsdale from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

