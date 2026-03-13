WATCH: Phoenix police officer involved in three-car crash in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say an officer was involved in a three-car crash at the intersection of 7th Street and Indian School Road.

It happened around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The patrol car was on the way to another call when it crashed into another vehicle, Phoenix police say. A third car was also involved in the crash.

The officer and one of the other drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An ABC15 staff member just happened to be in the area and caught the crash on video via a dash camera.