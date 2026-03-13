Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Phoenix police officer involved in three-car crash in central Phoenix

An ABC15 staff member just happened to be in the area and caught the crash on video via a dash camera
Phoenix police say an officer was involved in a three-car crash near 7th Street and Indian School Road. It happened around 10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection.
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say an officer was involved in a three-car crash at the intersection of 7th Street and Indian School Road.

It happened around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The patrol car was on the way to another call when it crashed into another vehicle, Phoenix police say. A third car was also involved in the crash.

The officer and one of the other drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An ABC15 staff member just happened to be in the area and caught the crash on video via a dash camera. Watch the video in the above player.

