Things to do: Chandler Ostrich Festival, St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Faire, Irish Fountain Fest & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on March 13-15.
Friday, March 13
Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival
When: March 13-15 & March 20-22
Where: Rawhide Event Center, Chandler
Cost: Admission is $33
The Chandler Ostrich Festival returns across two weekends in March with carnival rides, food and live concerts featuring artists like Kansas, Ravyn Lenae, Jo Dee Messina, Vanilla Ice, The Commodores and Baby Bash at its new home at Rawhide Western Town and Event Center.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Phoenix Country Club
Cost: Tickets start around $85
The Arizona Tennis Classic returns to the Phoenix Country Club March 9–15, bringing top international players to compete in the ATP Challenger Tour event.
Spring Tempe Festival of the Arts
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Downtown Tempe
Cost: Free event
Tempe Festival of the Arts has a 50+ year history in Tempe and takes place in early December and early to mid-March each year. It is one of the oldest festivals in the Southwest. The festival has grown to become a Tempe point of pride and a favorite of our residents and visitors. Guests enjoy artists from around the country, local music, a Kids Block and many great food options - all located on the streets of historic Mill Avenue.
Tasty Nights Street Food Festival
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Arizona Athletic Grounds, Mesa
Cost: $8 admission
Tasty Nights is a traveling national street food festival—curated vendors, desserts, drinks, music, and pop-up shopping!
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: $65.50 general admission | Kids 12 & under free
The Arizona State Card Show will take place at Chase Field over three days, March 13-15, transforming the ballpark into a stadium-wide collecting experience unlike anything the hobby has seen before. With hundreds of dealers, interactive activations, special events, and exclusive stadium access, this is more than a card show — it’s a landmark weekend for collectors, fans, and families alike.
FiTech Fuel Injection Spring Nationals
When: Friday & Saturday
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Cost: $29 general admission
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Included with $20 museum admission
Experience the Emerald Isle at MIM! Learn about the beautiful culture of Ireland through its rich and captivating musical traditions.
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $44
WWE SmackDown returns to Mortgage Matchup Center on March 13 as a part of the Road to WrestleMania 2026 Tour! Don't miss your chance to see Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, 3x Grammy Winner Jelly Roll, Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill, United States Champion Carmelo Hayes and more!
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start around $52
The main event will feature an exciting flyweight clash between LFA standout Adrian Garcia (10-3-1) and undefeated Hawaiian-born contender Christian Natividad (8-0), in a bout that promises speed, precision, and nonstop action.
When: Friday at 5 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Where: Salt River Grand Ballroom, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start around $48
Late Show host Seth Meyers will be performing stand-up comedy at the Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale.
ALT (Art, Light, Technology) Fest
When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Mesa Arts Center
Cost: Free Event
Experience ALT Fest — a free, one-night celebration of art, light and technology at Mesa Arts Center! Explore interactive art installations, live music, immersive augmented reality experiences, hands-on activities, art studio demonstrations, delicious food and more.
Conan Gray: Wishbone World Tour With Special Guest Esha Tewari
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $115
Conan Gray’s Wishbone World Tour with special guest Esha Tewari is coming to Desert Diamond Arena on Friday, March 13.
Saturday, March 14
When: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: S'ed̲av Va'aki Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Included with museum admission
Join us at the S'ed̲av Va'aki Museum for our 24th Annual Ancient Technology Day, an event featuring fun and educational activities! Swipe through this post to take a look at some of the amazing activities we have to offer! Enjoy many hands-on activities, including adobe brick making, atlatl (spear) throwing, petroglyph designs, storytelling, and much more!
St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Faire
When: 10 a.m. Parade | Faire at 10 a.m.
Where: Parade is on 3rd Street from Oak Street to Margaret T Hance Park
Cost: Free parade | $15 Faire admission
Phoenix is going green as the 43rd annual Phoenix St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Faire returns to downtown on Saturday, March 14, featuring marching bands, Irish dancers, bagpipers and colorful floats along Third Street starting at 10 a.m. After the parade, the celebration continues with an Irish Faire at Margaret T. Hance Park, offering live music, cultural performances, food vendors and family activities throughout the day.
Kids Day at Phoenix Art Museum
When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Included with $28 museum admission
Join us every second Saturday of the month for special, family-friendly programming designed for all ages!
When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Fountain Park, Fountain Hills
Cost: Free event
The town of Fountain Hills is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with its annual Irish Fountain Fest at Fountain Park, featuring live Irish music, dancing and family-friendly entertainment. The free event also includes the popular “Greening of the Fountain,” where the town’s famous fountain is dyed green in celebration of the holiday.
When: 1 p.m.
Where: East Jefferson Street, Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free event
Red Bull Showrun Phoenix presented by Ford is a Formula One demonstration where an Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 car, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 car, as well as other Red Bull motorsports vehicles, will drive up and down East Jefferson Street between S Central Ave and S 5th St, in a showcase of high-end performance and the drivers' technical skills. While this is not a race, it promises to be an unforgettable experience that will make spectators' hearts race nearly as fast as the vehicles on display.
Home Opener: Orange County FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium
Cost: General admission is $17
Sunday, March 15
When: Friday - Sunday | Now - March 24
Where: 10 stadiums across the Valley
Cost: Click here for more information
Cactus League Spring Training is back! Catch 15 Major League Baseball teams competing at 10 stadiums across the Valley from now until March 24.
When: Open Saturdays & Sundays through March 29
Where: 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, AZ
Cost: $38 admission
Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven, where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment. Adventure awaits with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more! Come one, come all for a non-stop, day-long family adventure.
When: Feb. 20 - March 15
Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe
Cost: $100 for 1 Inferno Bay (max capacity 6 players)
Tee up for the third year of "Sparky's Fairway," the exciting driving range event hosted at the iconic Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils, from Feb. 20 - March 15, 2026. Soak in the luminous sky in Tempe as you aim to hit golf balls from an elevated platform onto Frank Kush Field. Tickets include admission for 6 people per bay. Tee times vary daily.
