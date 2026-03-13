Things to do: Chandler Ostrich Festival, St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Faire, Irish Fountain Fest & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on March 13-15.

Friday, March 13

Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival

When: March 13-15 & March 20-22

Where: Rawhide Event Center, Chandler

Cost: Admission is $33

The Chandler Ostrich Festival returns across two weekends in March with carnival rides, food and live concerts featuring artists like Kansas, Ravyn Lenae, Jo Dee Messina, Vanilla Ice, The Commodores and Baby Bash at its new home at Rawhide Western Town and Event Center.

Arizona Tennis Classic

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Phoenix Country Club

Cost: Tickets start around $85

The Arizona Tennis Classic returns to the Phoenix Country Club March 9–15, bringing top international players to compete in the ATP Challenger Tour event.

Spring Tempe Festival of the Arts

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Downtown Tempe

Cost: Free event

Tempe Festival of the Arts has a 50+ year history in Tempe and takes place in early December and early to mid-March each year. It is one of the oldest festivals in the Southwest. The festival has grown to become a Tempe point of pride and a favorite of our residents and visitors. Guests enjoy artists from around the country, local music, a Kids Block and many great food options - all located on the streets of historic Mill Avenue.

Tasty Nights Street Food Festival

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Arizona Athletic Grounds, Mesa

Cost: $8 admission

Tasty Nights is a traveling national street food festival—curated vendors, desserts, drinks, music, and pop-up shopping!

Arizona State Card Show

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: $65.50 general admission | Kids 12 & under free

The Arizona State Card Show will take place at Chase Field over three days, March 13-15, transforming the ballpark into a stadium-wide collecting experience unlike anything the hobby has seen before. With hundreds of dealers, interactive activations, special events, and exclusive stadium access, this is more than a card show — it’s a landmark weekend for collectors, fans, and families alike.

FiTech Fuel Injection Spring Nationals

When: Friday & Saturday

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: $29 general admission

Experience Ireland

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Included with $20 museum admission

Experience the Emerald Isle at MIM! Learn about the beautiful culture of Ireland through its rich and captivating musical traditions.

Musical Instrument Museum

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $44

WWE SmackDown returns to Mortgage Matchup Center on March 13 as a part of the Road to WrestleMania 2026 Tour! Don't miss your chance to see Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, 3x Grammy Winner Jelly Roll, Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill, United States Champion Carmelo Hayes and more!

LFA 228: Garcia vs. Natividad

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $52

The main event will feature an exciting flyweight clash between LFA standout Adrian Garcia (10-3-1) and undefeated Hawaiian-born contender Christian Natividad (8-0), in a bout that promises speed, precision, and nonstop action.

Seth Meyers

When: Friday at 5 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Where: Salt River Grand Ballroom, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start around $48

Late Show host Seth Meyers will be performing stand-up comedy at the Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale.

ALT (Art, Light, Technology) Fest

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Mesa Arts Center

Cost: Free Event

Experience ALT Fest — a free, one-night celebration of art, light and technology at Mesa Arts Center! Explore interactive art installations, live music, immersive augmented reality experiences, hands-on activities, art studio demonstrations, delicious food and more.

Conan Gray: Wishbone World Tour With Special Guest Esha Tewari

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $115

Conan Gray’s Wishbone World Tour with special guest Esha Tewari is coming to Desert Diamond Arena on Friday, March 13.

Saturday, March 14

Ancient Technology Day

When: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: S'ed̲av Va'aki Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Included with museum admission

Join us at the S'ed̲av Va'aki Museum for our 24th Annual Ancient Technology Day, an event featuring fun and educational activities! Swipe through this post to take a look at some of the amazing activities we have to offer! Enjoy many hands-on activities, including adobe brick making, atlatl (spear) throwing, petroglyph designs, storytelling, and much more!

S'ed̲av Va'aki Museum

St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Faire

When: 10 a.m. Parade | Faire at 10 a.m.

Where: Parade is on 3rd Street from Oak Street to Margaret T Hance Park

Cost: Free parade | $15 Faire admission

Phoenix is going green as the 43rd annual Phoenix St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Faire returns to downtown on Saturday, March 14, featuring marching bands, Irish dancers, bagpipers and colorful floats along Third Street starting at 10 a.m. After the parade, the celebration continues with an Irish Faire at Margaret T. Hance Park, offering live music, cultural performances, food vendors and family activities throughout the day.

Kids Day at Phoenix Art Museum

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: Included with $28 museum admission

Join us every second Saturday of the month for special, family-friendly programming designed for all ages!

Irish Fountain Fest

When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Fountain Park, Fountain Hills

Cost: Free event

The town of Fountain Hills is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with its annual Irish Fountain Fest at Fountain Park, featuring live Irish music, dancing and family-friendly entertainment. The free event also includes the popular “Greening of the Fountain,” where the town’s famous fountain is dyed green in celebration of the holiday.

Red Bull Showrun Phoenix

When: 1 p.m.

Where: East Jefferson Street, Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Red Bull Showrun Phoenix presented by Ford is a Formula One demonstration where an Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 car, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 car, as well as other Red Bull motorsports vehicles, will drive up and down East Jefferson Street between S Central Ave and S 5th St, in a showcase of high-end performance and the drivers' technical skills. While this is not a race, it promises to be an unforgettable experience that will make spectators' hearts race nearly as fast as the vehicles on display.

Home Opener: Orange County FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium

Cost: General admission is $17

Sunday, March 15

Cactus League Spring Training

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - March 24

Where: 10 stadiums across the Valley

Cost: Click here for more information

Cactus League Spring Training is back! Catch 15 Major League Baseball teams competing at 10 stadiums across the Valley from now until March 24.

Arizona Renaissance Festival

When: Open Saturdays & Sundays through March 29

Where: 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, AZ

Cost: $38 admission

Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven, where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment. Adventure awaits with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more! Come one, come all for a non-stop, day-long family adventure.

Sparky’s Fairway

When: Feb. 20 - March 15

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Cost: $100 for 1 Inferno Bay (max capacity 6 players)

Tee up for the third year of "Sparky's Fairway," the exciting driving range event hosted at the iconic Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils, from Feb. 20 - March 15, 2026. Soak in the luminous sky in Tempe as you aim to hit golf balls from an elevated platform onto Frank Kush Field. Tickets include admission for 6 people per bay. Tee times vary daily.

