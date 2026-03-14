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WATCH: Inside the weekend SR-51 freeway shutdown

Crews shut down part of State Route 51 this weekend to begin a major repaving project aimed at giving Valley drivers a smoother and safer commute
ADOT says the ongoing re-pavement will smooth out one of Phoenix’s busiest commuter routes but will require several weekend closures in the months ahead.
Inside the weekend SR-51 freeway shutdown
SR-51 weekend closure
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Crews shut down part of State Route 51 this weekend to begin a major repaving project aimed at giving Valley drivers a smoother and safer commute.

ABC15’s Adam Klepp got a behind-the-scenes look at how crews scrape away layers of asphalt and repair the concrete beneath one of Phoenix’s busiest freeways.

Watch the video to see what it takes to shut down and rebuild nearly 10 miles of SR-51, and what drivers can expect during the months-long project.

To find more information on the upcoming project and closures, click here.

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