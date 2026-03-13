Buc-ee's confirms opening date to ABC15 for its first Arizona location

GOODYEAR, AZ — Buc-ee's, the well-loved convenience store, fuel station, and travel center, has announced the grand opening date for its first location in Arizona!

A representative confirmed to ABC15 that they are “scheduled to open at 6 a.m. on June 22, 2026!”

The state’s first Buc-ee’s Travel Center will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions.

A Buc-ee's representative confirmed to ABC15 that they are “scheduled to open at 6 a.m. on June 22, 2026!”

On their hiring website, it shows that there are 12 different positions they are hiring for, including cashier, grocery and food associates, and multiple manager positions.

Pay for these positions starts at $18 an hour.

It's unclear how many people Buc-ee's plans to hire for the Goodyear location.

The website says they anticipate the location opening this summer.