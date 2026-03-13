Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
21  WX Alerts
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Buc-ee's confirms opening date to ABC15 for its first Arizona location

Here's the date to save for the new Goodyear gas station
Buc-ee's, the beloved convenience store, fuel stop, and travel center, has officially broken ground on its first-ever Arizona travel center. When ABC15 asked why they decided to open a Buc-ee’s in Arizona, one founder alluded to more potential Buc-ee's expansions in the state.
Buc-ee’s teases more possible Arizona locations at Goodyear groundbreaking
Buc-ee's working on expansion to Goodyear as city approves a rezoning project
Posted

GOODYEAR, AZ — Buc-ee's, the well-loved convenience store, fuel station, and travel center, has announced the grand opening date for its first location in Arizona!

A representative confirmed to ABC15 that they are “scheduled to open at 6 a.m. on June 22, 2026!”

The state’s first Buc-ee’s Travel Center will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions.

A Buc-ee's representative confirmed to ABC15 that they are “scheduled to open at 6 a.m. on June 22, 2026!”

More Things to Do stories:
Bojangles

Things To Do

Two Bojangles restaurants slated to open in the Valley this year

Nicole Gutierrez
Weekend Events March 13-15.png

Things To Do

Things to do: Ostrich Festival, St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Faire & more!

Zack Perry
File | Labubu doll

Things To Do

Pop Mart, the maker of Labubu and other collectibles, to open its first AZ store

Nicole Gutierrez

Buc-ee's is hiring

On their hiring website, it shows that there are 12 different positions they are hiring for, including cashier, grocery and food associates, and multiple manager positions.

Pay for these positions starts at $18 an hour.

It's unclear how many people Buc-ee's plans to hire for the Goodyear location.

The website says they anticipate the location opening this summer.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen