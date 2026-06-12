Fire 'n' Ice Sports Arena: Over $180M invested in Phoenix's new sports facility set to open in Fall 2026

PHOENIX — A multimillion-dollar investment is set to realize the construction of the Fire 'n' Ice Sports Arena in Phoenix, which will include two full-size NHL ice rinks, basketball courts, an educational academy, a fitness center, dining options, and a hotel.

Fire 'n' Ice Sports Arena and the hotel within walking distance are set to open this fall at 2727 W Bronco Butte Trl. in north Phoenix.

Pandey said the grand opening is scheduled to take place on Sept. 1, 2026.

Shubham Pandey, CEO of SSS Academies and Fire 'n' Ice Sports, told ABC15 that the project had originally stalled before his involvement began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, in the second of two phases of the project, "we had $183 million that was approved on November 6, [2025] to basically finish this project on time,” said Pandey.

He said the facility will employ hundreds of people, including part-time and full-time positions.

In an interview with ABC15, reporter Nicole Gutierrez asked Pandey about the motivations behind his decision to invest in this project and what inspired him to take such an active, hands-on role.

“This one is definitely a passionate project for me. We have a lot of projects going on in multiple sites, and I actually come to this site almost weekly, and one of the big reasons is my three boys play hockey,” said Pandey.

He explained that while his companies have historically built arenas for sports like aquatics, volleyball, and basketball, they have wanted to develop a “hockey-centric arena” integrated with an educational model, and this project is a significant step toward that goal.

Fire ‘n’ Ice Arena Rendering | Fire ‘n’ Ice Arena

“Hockey is definitely lacking in Phoenix, as far as the ice sheets and the availability […] but it also makes more sense for the community, because that is something that's lacking right now, sports and sports communities, and sports education is always a big thing for all the parents,” said Pandey.

Pandey explained that he has been involved with IMG in Florida, a major education-focused sports program, and stated, "our plans definitely are to build quite a few of these," adding that their goal is “to build six of these around in the southern belt, starting here” in Arizona.

Here’s a breakdown of what the Valley can expect regarding this multi-use project.

SSS ACADEMY AND SPORTS

It is important to note that there is an academic component to this arena, as it will include dedicated study halls and academic support facilities for its SSS Academy.

“It's essentially a sports arena that has a sports academy built into it. So, the arena is kind of designed for the community and for all the usage that is around any of the sports programs, connected to recreational, youth programs, adult league programs,” said Pandey.

Hockey, basketball, and volleyball will be available in their first year, and in their second year, they’ll add boxing and fencing too, according to Pandey, who added that students will essentially finish their accredited high school.

Fire ‘n’ Ice Arena Rendering | Basketball courts for leagues at Fire ‘n’ Ice Arena

“Academy programs, which are essentially for ninth grade to 12th graders, for all those students trying to get into […] colleges through sports programs and athletes that are trying to maintain or balance their education and sports at the same time,” said Pandey. “It [lets them] either come in as day students or they're also options available for boarding for those kids, depending on what sports they're in.”

Pandey explained that there will be an education platform that will help individuals work on their academic credits while they train.

Fire ‘n’ Ice Arena Rendering |Area of SSS Academies

“That's where the Alpha One AI comes in, because you’re also able to independently work on credit recoveries and finish your schooling early. The whole concept is to be able to study for four hours and practice four hours, so you have like a big balance, and that's kind of in a nutshell, how you balance the arena and academy,” explained Pandey.

You can learn more about the academy’s admission and tuition right here.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT AND ACCESS

Pandey shared with ABC15 that the facility will be open to the entire community — not just high school students or aspiring professionals.

Pandey explained that during the day, they expect community usage to be minimal because people are working or attending school, but on weekends and in the early mornings, the arena can be used fully like any standard venue, similar to arenas found elsewhere in the country.

Apex Fitness, one of the arena's amenities, will offer a variety of features, including all group fitness classes (yoga, spin, HIIT, Pilates), a cardio zone with arena views, a comprehensive weight-training area, and an interval-training room.

Fire ‘n’ Ice Arena Rendering | Spin class at Fire ‘n’ Ice Arena

There will also be amenities, including a pickleball club, a spa and salon, a golf simulator, open skating, retail, and more.

Various tiered memberships are available for using the facility and its amenities; you can find the details here.

The restaurants, bars, and the hotel are open to the public, and the leagues are also accessible to the general community, according to Pandey.

The culinary options include Lava’s Edge Restaurant, Cross Bar Sports Bar, and Glacier Café.

A boutique hotel, featuring nearly 100 rooms, was intentionally situated within walking distance of the arena.

“So, the idea was to actually host the events and also have the people who are coming in from out of town to stay there as well, and that's why there's a hotel,” said Pandey. “There is also a plan to be able to build additional hotel space there, if we need that.” Additional lodging details, such as booking, can be found here.