Families invited to Touch-a-Truck event, school supply drive at Tanger Outlets

GLENDALE, AZ — Families looking for a fun way to kick off the weekend while helping local students can head to Tanger Outlets Phoenix on Saturday for the 2nd Annual Back-to-School Touch-a-Truck Event.

The event, hosted in partnership with the City of Glendale, gives children the chance to climb aboard and explore a variety of community vehicles, including fire trucks, police vehicles, and other emergency response equipment.

In addition to the hands-on activities, organizers are collecting school supplies to benefit students in the Glendale Elementary School District. Admission is free with a donation of school supplies or other school gear.

The event also features face painting, games, family-friendly activities, and opportunities to meet local first responders.

To make the event more accessible, organizers are also offering a Quiet Hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., when horns and sirens will be turned off for sensory-sensitive guests.

Organizers say the event is designed to give families a chance to learn more about the vehicles and people who help keep the community safe while supporting students as they prepare for the new school year.

Families are encouraged to bring backpacks, notebooks, pencils, crayons, and other classroom essentials to help local children start the school year with the supplies they need.

Event information:

