Inside Arizona’s first Seafood City, a Filipino Asian grocery chain with a Food Hall

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler will debut Arizona’s first Seafood City store, a Filipino Asian grocery chain with a Food Hall!

The new grocery store will open in a 66,000-square-foot space at Chandler Fashion Center, near Harkins Theater and Round1 Arcade.

The store offers thousands of Filipino, Asian, and international groceries, featuring items from the Philippines, Japan, Korea, China, Thailand, Vietnam, and more.

Seafood City’s signature seafood department will showcase live lobster, crab, oysters, shrimp, and fresh whole fish.

Another store feature includes a 10,947 square foot Food Hall that is said to be “the largest Filipino Asian Food Hall in Arizona.”

The hall features a variety of concepts within the hall that include the following: Grill City, Slurp Alley, Sizzle, Crispy Town, Bakers Avenue, Yelo Yelo, and Kakanin Korner.

Watch Matt Go, president of Seafood City, give ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez a tour of Arizona’s first Seafood City store before it opens to the public on July 30.

Inside Arizona’s first Seafood City, a Filipino Asian store with a Food Hall

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