'Titanic: An Immersive Voyage' to dock in Scottsdale with artifacts, VR, and life-size recreations

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — ‘Titanic: An Immersive Voyage’ is making waves and docking in Arizona!

Guests will set sail this summer on a historic voyage at The Galleria in Old Town Scottsdale. This immersive experience promises to take guests through the history of the Titanic — from its creation, through its sinking, to its aftermath.

Exhibition Hub/Fever Guests can explore life-size replicas of some of the ship's parts.

The special voyage promises to bring to life the deep history of the Titanic with 360-degree projections, more than 100 artifacts, and life-size recreated rooms.

Exhibition Hub/Fever The voyage is said to suitable for guests of all ages.

“Wander through its luxurious rooms, watch the iceberg appear, and relive the ship's final dramatic moments in an immersive gallery,” reads the description of the immersive expedition.

Exhibition Hub/Fever The Galleria in Old Town Scottsdale will host the ‘Titanic: An Immersive Voyage.’

There is also a virtual reality experience available; however, it is not included with regular admission tickets. Additionally, the experience is not suitable for children under 6 years of age or individuals with epilepsy, as it involves strobe effects.

Exhibition Hub/Fever

The experience opens on July 3, and tickets are now on sale online.

IF YOU GO