'Titanic: An Immersive Voyage' to dock in Scottsdale with artifacts, VR, and life-size recreations

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — ‘Titanic: An Immersive Voyage’ is making waves and docking in Arizona!
Guests will set sail this summer on a historic voyage at The Galleria in Old Town Scottsdale. This immersive experience promises to take guests through the history of the Titanic — from its creation, through its sinking, to its aftermath.
The special voyage promises to bring to life the deep history of the Titanic with 360-degree projections, more than 100 artifacts, and life-size recreated rooms.
“Wander through its luxurious rooms, watch the iceberg appear, and relive the ship's final dramatic moments in an immersive gallery,” reads the description of the immersive expedition.
There is also a virtual reality experience available; however, it is not included with regular admission tickets. Additionally, the experience is not suitable for children under 6 years of age or individuals with epilepsy, as it involves strobe effects.
The experience opens on July 3, and tickets are now on sale online.
IF YOU GO
- Ticket prices vary, but children under 4 enter for free. You can find the detailed price breakdown right here.
- Venue: The Galleria [4301 N Scottsdale Rd #150] in Scottsdale.