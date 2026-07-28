Texas-based hot chicken chain seeks franchisees in Arizona

Urban Bird Hot Chicken, a Houston-based fast-casual restaurant, has zeroed in on Phoenix as one of its growth destinations.

The company, which started in 2020 and has 24 locations – and four more opening soon – in Texas, has listed Phoenix as a “priority market” for its growth plan.

While all its stores are corporate-owned at this point, the company’s founders, Brandon Gawthorp and Chantel Fiaschetti, told the Business Journal they are looking for experienced restaurant operators to anchor the market in Phoenix.

Gawthorp and Fiaschetti opened the first Urban Bird in 2020, after years of being restaurant owners and franchisees of Wingstop and other brands. At a conference in Las Vegas, Gawthorp ate at a hot chicken restaurant and fell in love with the flavor.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.