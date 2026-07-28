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How much rain has fallen in your area? Morning monsoon storms soak parts of the Valley Tuesday (7/28/26)

Strong thunderstorms are pushing through parts of the Valley Tuesday morning.
Strong thunderstorms pushing through parts of the Valley Tuesday morning
rainy morning bus stop 7-28-26
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PHOENIX — Parts of the Valley received measurable rainfall as monsoon storms pushed through the area on Tuesday morning.

Most of the rain was concentrated in the East Valley, with some cities receiving a quarter-inch of rain or more.

See how much rain has fallen in your area, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District (last updated around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday): 

Apache Junction: 0.43” 

Downtown Phoenix: 0.20” 

Fountain Hills: 0.04”

Phoenix Zoo: 0.24” 

Rio Verde: 0.04”

Scottsdale: 0.28” 

South Mountain: 0.12” 

Tempe (Loop 101 & Loop 202): 0.31” 

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