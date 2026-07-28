LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms bring rain, lightning to the Valley Tuesday morning

PHOENIX — We're tracking morning showers and thunderstorms around the Valley, which have dropped measurable rainfall in some areas, as well as impressive lightning!

After this round of storms, most of the Valley will dry out by midday, according to Meteorologist Jorge Torres.

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Here's what we're tracking with this storm:

7:30 a.m.

It appears the ground stop/delays at Sky Harbor have been lifted ahead of schedule. The advisories are no longer listed on the FAA website.

However, Sky Harbor is now reporting 97 delayed or cancelled flights.

7 a.m.

The FAA has issued a ground stop for Sky Harbor, which is expected to be in effect until 8 a.m.

Federal Aviation Administration

6:50 a.m.

The FAA is reporting a 15-minute departure delay from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport due to thunderstorms.

There are about 80 delayed or cancelled flights, according to Sky Harbor's website, though it's not clear if any or all of those are weather-related.

Here's a current view of Sky Harbor:

KNXV

6:44 a.m.

28 July 2026: Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms continue to push northward through South-Central AZ this morning. Cloud-to-ground lightning and a brief heavy downpour are the main hazards. Drive with extra caution if/when you encounter wet roads this AM commute! #azwx pic.twitter.com/Ud3jeHhk72 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 28, 2026

6:40 a.m.

Salt River Project (SRP) is reporting about 2,500 customers without power around the Valley. See if your area is impacted with this interactive outage map.

Arizona Public Service (APS) is not reporting any major outages in the Valley.

6:30 a.m.

The Maricopa County Flood Control District is showing some areas with measurable rainfall.

Downtown Phoenix has received about 0.16”. Parts of Mesa have received up to 0.24”. Apache Junction is reporting about 0.43”.

Maricopa County Flood Control District

4 a.m.

3:20 a.m.