MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Morning storms across the Valley, followed by more extreme heat

PHOENIX — Parts of the Valley are waking up to rain!

A surge of monsoon moisture moving up from Mexico is fueling showers and thunderstorms this morning, mainly across the East Valley along with Pinal and Gila counties. A few storms could produce gusty winds between 20 and 25 mph.

Most of the Valley dries out by midday.

This is likely the "coolest" day of the next seven, with highs in the Phoenix metro today reaching 106 to 109 degrees.

Our Extreme Heat Warning for the Valley has been extended through Sunday.

Beginning Wednesday, temperatures are set to climb above 110 degrees every day with little overnight relief. Lows only fall into the upper 80s and low 90s. Friday, Saturday and Sunday look to be the hottest days, with highs between 115 and 116 degrees.

So, our ABC15 Weather Action Days continue as a reminder to take action to stay safe in this dangerous heat. Limit your time outside and drink plenty of water throughout the day. Bring your pets inside too, and never leave kids or pets in the car.

Heat like this is becoming more common as our climate changes, and one of the biggest drivers here in the Valley is the rapid growth of our urban heat island.

Chief Meteorologist Amber Sullins spoke with researchers at ASU who have identified another reason why overnight temperatures in Phoenix keep getting hotter year after year. They have found that heat is being transported overnight from the west and northwest Valley into Phoenix.

Watch the full interview here:

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 0.78" (-2.93" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 0.46" (-0.33" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

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