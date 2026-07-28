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Thousands of utility customers without power in the Valley during Tuesday morning monsoon storms

Strong thunderstorms are pushing through parts of the Valley Tuesday morning.
Strong thunderstorms pushing through parts of the Valley Tuesday morning
APS SRP Electricity power pole generic.png
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PHOENIX — Thousands of utility customers are without power as storms move through the Valley on Tuesday morning.

According to the APS outage map, about 2,900 customers are without power as of 7:30 a.m. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

According to the SRP outage map, about 1,750 customers are without power as of 7:30 a.m. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

For the latest weather conditions, click here.

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