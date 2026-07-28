Thousands of utility customers without power in the Valley during Tuesday morning monsoon storms

PHOENIX — Thousands of utility customers are without power as storms move through the Valley on Tuesday morning.

According to the APS outage map, about 2,900 customers are without power as of 7:30 a.m. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

According to the SRP outage map, about 1,750 customers are without power as of 7:30 a.m. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

For the latest weather conditions, click here.