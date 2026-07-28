Phoenix to open more hotels this year than any other major US city

Cementing its growing reputation as a tourist destination, the Phoenix metro will have more hotels open this year than any other major city in the United States.

The Valley is expected to have 26 hotel projects open before the end of the year, according to a report from New Hampshire-based hospitality industry research group Lodging Econometrics (LE). That accounts for 3,615 new hotel rooms being added to the regional market, per Lodging Econometrics’ Q2 2026 United States Construction Pipeline Trend Report.

Phoenix beat out New York and Dallas, with both of those cities forecasted to have 20 new projects, followed by California’s Inland Empire with 12 and Austin, Texas, with 11 new hotel openings in 2026.

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