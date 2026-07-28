James Harden, ASU alum, helps bring Smiling Moose Sandwich Grill to Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Colorado-based Smiling Moose Sandwich Grill is preparing to expand to Arizona!

The menu features sandwiches, wraps, salads, soups, and all-day breakfast options. The shop’s signature item, “The Original Mo,” is a hot sandwich with grilled sirloin, melted cheese, fresh veggies, and ‘tangy’ vinaigrette on a baguette.

Smiling Moose Sandwich Grill Menu items from Smiling Moose Sandwich Grill

The sandwich chain operates locations throughout Wyoming, North Dakota, and Colorado, with the Scottsdale store marking Arizona's first storefront.

“We’re thrilled to bring Smiling Moose to the Valley,” said Brian Padilla, Smiling Moose franchisor, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Our goal is to provide delicious, high-quality food in a welcoming environment where families, friends and coworkers can gather and enjoy a great meal.”

The news release shared that the local ownership group includes ASU alum James Harden, Troy Payne, Nico Fricchione, Patrick Fricchione, Brian Padilla, Carlos Muñoz and George Gundrey.

This isn't Muñoz or Padilla’s first experience introducing a business to Arizona; they are business partners who helped bring Randy’s Donuts to the state back in 2024.

“I am excited to be a part of the team bringing Smiling Moose to Scottsdale. This has been my home for many years, and it makes sense to have roots in the place that gave me my start. We’re committed to providing quality ingredients, quick service and a welcoming space for everyone,” said Harden in the news release.

The grand opening celebration is scheduled for August 17 at the Scottsdale Crossing shopping center, located near Scottsdale and Thomas Roads.

IF YOU GO

Address: 2765 N. Scottsdale Road, Unit 103, in Scottsdale.

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