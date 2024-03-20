Arizona’s first ‘Randy's Donuts’ location is set to open in Phoenix late April

PHOENIX — California’s iconic ‘Randy's Donuts’ is set open a location in Phoenix very soon! The shop will have a drive-thru and limited seating inside, in case you’d like to enjoy your doughnut on-site.

Here’s what the Arizona franchise developer, Brian Padilla, shared with ABC15.

Brian Padilla “We're working on a doughnut, won't be quite as massive as the original location. The original location, so you know, that doughnut is over 30 feet in diameter! Our doughnut that we're working on right now is about 11 feet in diameter,” said Padilla to ABC15.

The image above is a rendering of what the location is expected to look like. As you can see… there will be a massive doughnut outside too!

“You won't miss the building, obviously, because of the doughnut but also, we have what's called Randy's Outlaw Orange [it’s] our primary color outside. There's going to be a company that is going to be doing some mural drawings on the building for us,” said Brian.

The Phoenix storefront will be located near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix.

ROLLING INTO THE VALLEY

The Valley shop will be open daily, and hours of operation will start at 5 a.m. The closing time is still to be determined for the shop that will open at 5709 North 7th Street in Phoenix.

Padilla confirms to ABC15 that the shop is slated to open by the end of April!

“Randy's doughnuts… they're larger, they're fluffier, they're airier. You know, they have great consistency, you know, over 70 years of just an amazing recipe,” said Padilla. “I think people can expect…wonderful service and just a really vibrant atmosphere.”

WHAT'S NEXT

Are there more Randy’s Donuts planned for Arizona? “Yeah, for sure…. we'll see how the first location is going. I think it's going to be great. I'm working on a couple of other opportunities right now to expand the brand,” said Padilla. “I’m hoping that the first one goes great and there'll be lots of opportunities for us to do additional locations in our great state for sure.”

Brian Padilla “I've got two partners that are involved in the business with me, two of my very, very dear friends,” said Padilla. “One of them is Richard Suzuki. Richard is a local attorney here in town and my other partner is Carlos Munoz. And Carlos is a local entrepreneur, construction. He's in construction, both commercial and residential.” [Left to right: Richard Suzuki, Brian Padilla & Carlos Munoz]

AN ICONIC SHOP

The original location of Randy's Donuts is in Inglewood, California [805 W Manchester Blvd]; this storefront has been a pit stop for many to snap a picture outside with the massive doughnut.

And as you guessed, the business is obviously known for its donuts; they also have an array of drinks that include coffee, teas, lemonades and more.

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this March. Read more about it right here.

