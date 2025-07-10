Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Things to do: Katy Perry, Cinderella, Experience France, Christmas in July and more!

AP Images, Musical Instrument Museum, Arizona Broadway Theatre, Maricopa County Home and Landscape Show
Posted

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on July 11-13.

Friday, July 11

Maricopa County Home and Landscape Show

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: $10 adult admission, free parking

Arizona’s largest home improvement expo is returning to Glendale’s State Farm Stadium this weekend! The Maricopa County Home Show will feature over 1,000 vendor booths, gardening workshops, plant bars, and hands-on craft sessions. Attendees can also enjoy free consultations (home remodel, landscape, tree care), special discounts, community-focused perks and more.

Experience France

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Included with $20 museum admission

Experience France at the Musical Instrument Museum! Celebrate French musical heritage through live performances – including accordion, classical quartet, opera arias, jazz manouche, and organ—curator talks, hands-on crafts, and family-friendly workshops.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - July 26
Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria
Cost: Click here for ticket information

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella puts a new spin on the beloved fairytale that continues to enchant audiences with the timeless themes of kindness, love, and the power of dreams. Enjoy shows now through July 26 at the Arizona Broadway Theatre in Peoria.

Artisan Alley

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Westgate Entertainment District, Glendale
Cost: Free event

Experience a treasure trove of Arizona’s finest in the heart of Westgate. Shop our outdoor market with homegrown makers, creators, artists + more! Mingle with locals & meet independent, small businesses. This season’s vendors include a mixed bag of inspired products, including textiles, fashion, jewelry, unique gifts, self-care, sustainable items + others.

Espectacular de Lucha Libre

When: 8 p.m.
Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $21

Enter the ring for Espectacular de Lucha Libre—an adrenaline-packed night with Phoenix’s Rockstar Wrestling Alliance and live music from Santo Diablo.

Alison Krauss & Union Station Featuring Jerry Douglas

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre
Cost: Tickets start around $52

Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas will perform on July 11, 2025, at Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theatre as part of their Arcadia 2025 Tour.

Jerry Douglas, Alison Krauss, Alison Krauss & Union Station, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Jerry Douglas (left), Alison Krauss & Union Station performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Thursday, April 30, 2015, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP)

Saturday, July 12

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market

When: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Where: 720 N. 5th Street, Phoenix
Cost: Free event

This Saturday, the Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market kicks off with a fresh lineup of local farmers, food vendors, artisans, and small businesses to shop.

Christmas in July

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Glendale
Cost: Free event

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Get into the holiday spirit early this year at Downtown Glendale’s Christmas in July on Saturday. Old Towne and Catlin Court will transform into a summer wonderland filled with festive activities, sweet treats, artist demonstrations, and more.

IFL: San Diego Strike Force vs. Arizona Rattlers

When: 6:05 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $25

Katy Perry with special guest Rebecca Black: Lifetimes Tour 2025

When: 7 p.m.
Where: PHX Arena
Cost: Tickets start around $100

Katy Perry is bringing THE LIFETIMES TOUR to Footprint Center on Saturday, July 12, with special guest Rebecca Black!

Music-Katy Perry
FILE - Katy Perry appears at an "American Idol" Season 22 Top 10 tastemaker event in Los Angeles on April 22, 2024. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Sunday, July 13

Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional: Summer Anthem Tour 2025

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre
Cost: Tickets start around $150

Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional are bringing their Summer Anthem Tour 2025 to Arizona Financial Theatre on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

2024 MusiCares Person of the Year - Show
John Rzeznik, left, and Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls perform during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Jon Bon Jovi on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

