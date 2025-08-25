Boy in critical condition after being pulled from a pool in Buckeye Sunday afternoon

BUCKEYE, AZ — A boy is in critical condition after he was pulled from a pool Sunday afternoon in Buckeye.

Buckeye fire officials say they were called to the home near Watson and Yuma roads just before 4 p.m. for a near-drowning incident.

Firefighters say a 9-year-old boy was found unconscious and face down in the pool, and it was believed he had been in the water for about a minute.

The child was taken to the hospital. He is reportedly breathing but in critical condition.

What led up to the child being found in the pool is not yet known.