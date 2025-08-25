Young boy in critical condition after being pulled from pool at Tempe apartment complex

TEMPE, AZ — A young boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool at a Tempe apartment complex Sunday night.

Tempe police say they were called to the complex near Rural and Baseline roads around 8 p.m. for a reported drowning.

Police officers who arrived on the scene found a one-year-old boy who had been pulled from the pool and was not breathing.

The child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

It's not clear how long the child was in the pool.

This is the second child to nearly drown on Sunday in the Valley.

Earlier in the afternoon, a 9-year-old boy was pulled from a pool at a home in Buckeye. That child remains in critical condition.