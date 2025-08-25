MCSO asking for the public's help after deadly hit-and-run crash in Tonto National Forest

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after a deadly hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in the Tonto National Forest.

MCSO says around 3:30 a.m., an unknown vehicle sideswiped a parked car and hit a pedestrian in the Lower Sycamore Creek OHV Recreational Area.

The pedestrian, who has only been identified as a woman, has died, according to the sheriff's office.

Evidence leads authorities to believe that the vehicle may have been a silver or gray SUV.

The vehicle will also likely have damage to the front end, the right side, and possibly the front bumper, grill, undercarriage, and hood.

If you have any information about this deadly crash, you are asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-TIPS (8477), or 602-876-1011.