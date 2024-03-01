March: Spring Training, Mecum Auctions, Ostrich Festival, Hungarian Festival & more

PHOENIX — Hello March, hello fun! The ABC15 Things To Do team is breaking down the events you should check out with the family this month across the Valley!

SPRING TRAINING

15 Major League teams call the Valley home, if you want to get out to a Cactus League game and watch your favorite players take the field, here’s some ways you can save.

For our full spring training guide for every Valley stadium, click here.

MECUM GLENDALE 2024



When: March 5-9

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale [1 Cardinals Dr] in Glendale

Cost: Ticket prices vary, click here for a full breakdown.

Admission is free for Children 12 years and younger.

5TH HUNGARIAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL OF AZ

Travel far without leaving the state! This festival in Glendale will bring the flavors and music of the European country to the valley.



When: March 2 nd from 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Where: Soleri Amphitheater at Glendale Community College [6000 W Olive Ave]

Cost: free admission.

2024 CHANDLER OSTRICH FESTIVAL

Two weekends full of rides, music, food, and a whole lot of fun are set for the 34th Annual Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival!

The BIG event takes place in March and the artists hitting the stage at the festival have been announced! Click here for the full artist breakdown and more.



Where: Tumbleweed Park [2250 S McQueen Rd] in Chandler

Hours of operation

Friday, March 8: 2 p.m. – 12 a.m. Saturday, March 9: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m. Sunday, March 10: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday, March 15: 2 p.m. – 12 a.m. Saturday, March 16: 10 a.m.– 12 a.m. Sunday, March 17: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.



41ST ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE & FAIRE



When: March 16

According to event officials, the parade will start “at Oak St. and heads south on 3rd St. to the Irish Faire at Margaret T. Hance Park.”

The parade starts at 10 a.m. and the faire will begin following the parade- click here to see the route.

The faire takes place at Margaret T. Hance Park [1202 N 3rd St] in Phoenix and there is a cost of admission for this.

RAINBOWS FESTIVAL



When: March 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Heritage Square Park [113 N 6th St] in Phoenix

Cost: free admission.

ECLIPSE COOKIES AND COFFEE BAR

Valley friends Daniel Pace and Adam Droze rolled out a cookie business that’s now open daily and overnight in the East Valley.

The business has a cookie bar; select the dough of your choice, see it get baked, and choose all the toppings you’d like.

Have a late-night craving? The dessert shop doesn't have normal business hours — it is only open from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. daily!



Where: 321 W. McKellips Rd. #110 in Mesa

Hours of operation: daily from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. [overnight]

If you're looking for a list of events and more family-friendly fun...be sure to check out ABC15.com/ThingsToDo