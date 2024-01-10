2024 Ostrich Festival in Chandler: main stage lineup, tickets, and more

CHANDLER, AZ — Two weekends full of rides, music, food and a whole lot of fun is set for the 34th Annual Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival! The BIG event takes place in March and most of the artists hitting the stage at the festival have been announced!

Here’s everything you need to know about the Ostrich Festival!

MAIN STAGE LINEUP



First weekend

Reggae star Shaggy and singer Paul Russell. [Friday, March 8] Big & Rich featuring Gretchen Wilson and Cowboy Troy. [Saturday, March 9] Sunday, March 10, artist(s) is yet to be announced!



Second weekend

Yung Gravy [Friday, March 15] Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina [Saturday, March 16] Sunday, March 17, artist(s) is yet to be announced!



TICKET INFO.



Adult ticket [ages 13+]: $30

Child: $20 [children 4 and under enter for free].

VIP: $150, this ticket grants you VIP area access, front of stage viewing area , a meal, and three drinks.

a meal, and three drinks. Multi-day tickets are also available.

A “family pack” is said to be announced.

IF YOU GO



Address: Tumbleweed Park [2250 S McQueen Rd] in Chandler

Hours of operation

Friday, March 8: 2 p.m. – 12 a.m. Saturday, March 9: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m. Sunday, March 10: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday, March 15: 2 p.m. – 12 a.m. Saturday, March 16: 10 a.m.– 12 a.m. Sunday, March 17: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.



