2024 Ostrich Festival in Chandler: main stage lineup, tickets, and more

The annual festival takes over Tumbleweed Park on March 8-10 and 15-17
Chris Lane, Lauren Alaina, Shaggy and Yung Gravy are coming the Chandler Ostrich Festival.
Posted at 4:08 PM, Jan 10, 2024
CHANDLER, AZ — Two weekends full of rides, music, food and a whole lot of fun is set for the 34th Annual Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival! The BIG event takes place in March and most of the artists hitting the stage at the festival have been announced!

Here’s everything you need to know about the Ostrich Festival!

MAIN STAGE LINEUP

  •  First weekend
    • Reggae star Shaggy and singer Paul Russell. [Friday, March 8]
    • Big & Rich featuring Gretchen Wilson and Cowboy Troy. [Saturday, March 9]
    • Sunday, March 10, artist(s) is yet to be announced!

  • Second weekend
    • Yung Gravy [Friday, March 15]
    • Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina [Saturday, March 16]
    • Sunday, March 17, artist(s) is yet to be announced!
TICKET INFO.

  • Adult ticket [ages 13+]: $30
  • Child: $20 [children 4 and under enter for free].
  • VIP: $150, this ticket grants you VIP area access, front of stage viewing area, a meal, and three drinks.
  • Multi-day tickets are also available.
  • A “family pack” is said to be announced.

IF YOU GO

  • Address: Tumbleweed Park [2250 S McQueen Rd] in Chandler
  • Hours of operation
    • Friday, March 8: 2 p.m. – 12 a.m.
    • Saturday, March 9: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.
    • Sunday, March 10: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
    • Friday, March 15: 2 p.m. – 12 a.m.
    • Saturday, March 16: 10 a.m.– 12 a.m.
    • Sunday, March 17: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

