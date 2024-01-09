Chris Lane, Lauren Alaina, Big & Rich to perform at Chandler Ostrich Festival

CHANDLER, AZ — Country fans get ready!

The Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival announced Tuesday Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina will headline weekend 2 of the festival on March 16.

Lane, a three-time platinum country singer-songwriter is set to headline the mainstage that night.

Country music duo Big & Rich will headline on March 9 for weekend 1, Gretchen Wilson and Cowboy Troy are set to open for Big & Rich.

Tickets are on sale now, $20 for children, $30 for adults and $150 for VIP admission. Children four and under are free to enter. Tickets include entrance to the festival as well as to the concert of the day selected.

The 34th Annual Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival runs from March 8-17.