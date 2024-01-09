Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Chris Lane, Lauren Alaina, Big & Rich to perform at Chandler Ostrich Festival

Additional artist include Gretchen Wilson and Cowboy Troy for weekend 1
Chris Lane, Lauren Alaina
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Chris Lane, left, and Lauren Alaina perform during CMA Fest 2022 on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Chevy Riverfront Stage in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Chris Lane, Lauren Alaina
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 17:27:08-05

CHANDLER, AZ — Country fans get ready!

The Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival announced Tuesday Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina will headline weekend 2 of the festival on March 16.

Lane, a three-time platinum country singer-songwriter is set to headline the mainstage that night.

Country music duo Big & Rich will headline on March 9 for weekend 1, Gretchen Wilson and Cowboy Troy are set to open for Big & Rich.

Tickets are on sale now, $20 for children, $30 for adults and $150 for VIP admission. Children four and under are free to enter. Tickets include entrance to the festival as well as to the concert of the day selected.

The 34th Annual Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival runs from March 8-17.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61