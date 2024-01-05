Barrett-Jackson, Wine Festival, family events, and new things to do in the Valley this January

PHOENIX — It's a new month, and new year, packed with a lot of fun! Here's ABC15’s Things To Do breakdown on the best events taking place across the Valley this January.

JURASSIC QUEST

Attention dinosaur lovers... It's time to walk with some prehistoric friends! Jurassic Quest makes a return to the Valley for a roaring good time!



January 26-28

Arizona State Fairgrounds [1826 W. McDowell Rd.] Phoenix

DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS: FROZEN AND ENCANTO

Get ready to be enchanted as your favorite Disney characters come to life at Footprint Center!



January 11-14

Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

THE ARIZONA WINE FESTIVAL

Looking to wine down with some friends? The Arizona Wine Festival is taking place in Downtown Phoenix, showcasing amazing flavors from across the state!



January 27 and 28

Heritage Square [113 N 6th St] in Downtown Phoenix

BARRETT-JACKSON AUCTION

WestWorld of Scottsdale is rolling in with an event perfect for car enthusiasts of all ages!



The event runs from January 20-28.

CONCERT: Rock the Block with Foreignertakes place on Friday, January 19.

WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Rd] in Scottsdale.

2ND SUNDAYS ON MILL

Shop local, enjoy live entertainment, and have fun at this open-air market in Tempe!



January 14 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mill Avenue between 3rd St. and University in Tempe

TEMPE FANCON

Dozens of vendors and local food trucks on-site at this free family cosplay-centric event.



January 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tempe Public Library [3500 S. Rural Rd.]

THUNDERCAT LOUNGE

Who’s behind this groovy project? This dance club concept is being brought to life by the creators of Thunderbird Lounge, meaning that Thundercat Lounge is the sister concept that has been in the works for quite some time.



Click here for a sneak peek at this retro dance club opening in Downtown Phoenix.

Doors open to the public on January 12.

Address: 747 W. Van Buren St. in Phoenix

SUNRISE APACHE ALPINE COASTER

Night skiing is in full swing this January at Sunrise Park Resort and of course, snow tubing is one the main attraction this winter on premise for now.

New this year, the resort is building its very own mountain coaster! According to the resort, the coaster will be 3,287 feet of track, used year-round, and the top speed for it will be 25 mph. Click here to be in the know about the grand opening of the new attraction.



Sunrise Park Resort [200 Highway 273] in Greer, Arizona.

T4T

A Valley non-profit is making sure necessary school supplies aren't breaking the bank for our educators. ABC15 recently visited Treasures 4 Teachers to bring you the inside scoop of what to expect when shopping there.

