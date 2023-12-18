Bars, new developments and fun attractions to open in the Valley in 2024

PHOENIX — From the Mattel Adventure Park to new bars and restaurants marking their expansion in the Valley, State 48 is growing!

Here’s a look at what’s slated to open in 2024:

MARYVALE MULTI-LEVEL ENTERTAINMENT VENUE

The former Sears at Desert Sky Mall near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix will be transformed into a two-story entertainment venue.

The space was bought for about $7.1 million and “anywhere from 3 to 5 million dollars” will be used for the redevelopment.

First floor: Guest will find a concert venue here, with a floor plan that’s pretty open.

Second floor: This level will have four banquet halls available to be rented for special events.

Tiago Design LLC. | Google Maps How the former Sears at Desert Sky Mall in Maryvale will be transformed into a multi-level entertainment venue.

NEW TENANTS ALONG LOOP 101 IN PHX

If you’ve driven by 99th Avenue and McDowell Road, it’s clear that BIG things are coming. Back in 2022, Thompson Thrift bought 21 acres of land in west Phoenix, and the development of its shopping center and residential area is finally coming to life.

Although there are still some things yet to be approved, here’s what is set to open at this shopping center. Tenants in the works to open at this development include: Sprouts Farmers Market, Torchy’s Tacos, Shake Shack and Hawaiian Bros Island Grill.

SPS Architects | Thompson Thrift Here’s what's in the works near 99 Ave & McDowell in Phoenix, Arizona.

PHOENIX SKY HARBOR: RESTAURANTS & RETAIL SHOPS

Terminal 4 at the Phoenix airport is about to get tastier and more fun - two new restaurants, shops and a lounge will open in 2024.

The new tenants near the D gates include Guy Fieri’s Phoenix Kitchen + Bar, SanTan Spirit House, Arizona Roadtrip store, a Chase Lounge, and the Fan Shop by PGA TOUR.

DOWNTOWN CHANDLER 'FOOD HALL'

Developers are moving forward with plans for a two-story "food hall" concept located in Chandler.

According to Jeremy McClymonds, one of the JEMBJACD, LLC partners, the space won’t be a sports bar, but will be a gathering spot “with wall-to-wall televisions, broadcasting every sport every day.”

The new development, called the Swashbuckler Food Hall and Public House, is planned for the southwest corner of Chicago and Oregon streets in Chandler. It's expected to have entertainment elements, including live music and other community activities.

THUNDERCAT LOUNGE

The creators of Thunderbird Lounge are building an ‘immersive’ sister concept, say hello to “Thundercat Lounge.”

According to Jeremiah J. Gratza, co-owner Thundercat Lounge, this location “is going to be built from the ground up to be a club.” The building will have a proper dance floor, a full video wall, a proper club system, VIP booths, and bottle service.

Click here to read more about this new club that’s coming to Downtown Phoenix.

CARRY ON

The creators of Wren & Wolf and the intimate cocktail experience at the Trophy Room are ready to embark on a new concept and take you along for the ride… say hello to “Carry On.”

This 1960s-early 70s airplane-inspired cocktail bar that’s coming to Downtown Phoenix is slated to open in early 2024.

Pretty Decent Concepts "Carry On," the airplane inspired cocktail bar that’s coming to Downtown Phoenix.

AZ WILDERNESS BREWING CO.

Cheers, a fourth location is in the works! The new location will be in the heart of the historic Miracle Mile District near 14th Street and McDowell Road.

The new space will house a brewery, counter-service restaurant, and taproom. The Wilderness Miracle Mile is expected to open in the winter of 2024.

AZ Wilderness Brewing Co.

PEDAL HAUS

Pedal Haus Brewery is expanding and this time it's headed to Mesa! The new location will open at the former Pit Stop auto body shop near Robson and Main streets.

“We expect to start construction on the tenant improvement portion in January, with a projected open date of September of 2024,” said Julian Wright, founder and CEO, to ABC15 in an interview in August 2023.

O.H.S.O.’S NEW 'TAPAS-STYLE RESTAURANT'

O.H.S.O. in downtown Gilbert is set to expand its location by adding a “tapas-style restaurant” with duckpin bowling, arcade games and cocktails!

The concept powered by O.H.S.O. is slated to open in late 2024.

MCKENZIE'S MIDTOWN TAVERN

McKenzie's Midtown Tavern has big plans for its popular Phoenix location.

“After five-and-a-half years, we had a little pause there during COVID, we got the zoning approval… now we're moving forward with making the backyard even more fun than the inside,” said Ryan McKenzie, the owner.



The owner shared with ABC15 that customers can expect a bar outside, a pickleball court, and outdoor games like cornhole.

Owens Design Consultants, Inc Rendering: aerial overview that highlights the pickleball court.

PEPPER LUNCH

A concept that originated in Japan is making its way to the Valley! Here’s what we found out about Pepper Lunch and its planned expansion in Arizona.

Where are they going to open first? “We're going to be focusing on the Southeast Valley to start in Chandler/Gilbert area and then [we’re] also looking at Tempe and Paradise Valley,” said Jake Ireland, a managing partner for Pepper Lunch Arizona, to ABC15. “We're hoping to have the first location [open] in [the] third quarter of 2024.”

“10 units over the next five years” are in the works for the Valley, according to Hooper and two of the managing partners of the Pepper Lunch Arizona team.

THE HENRY

The Henry is set to expand in Arizona with its second location in the Valley! More than 10 years after opening its Arcadia location, Fox Restaurant Concepts will build a new location near Central Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix.

According to Fox, this new location is slated to open in 2024, either in the fall or winter.

Fox Restaurant Concepts Exterior Rendering of the Uptown Plaza location.

NEW PORTILLO'S LOCATION

Portillo’s has announced it is opening its eighth Arizona location in the West Valley. The fast-casual restaurant, known for its Chicago-style menu, will be opening “next year” at Prasada North.

BIG CHICKEN

In an interview with ABC15, Steve Christensen confirmed that he and Reid Richards are the franchisees for the state and have agreed to open at least 12 Big Chicken locations in Arizona over the next couple of years.

Fast forward to October 2023, Christensen confirmed to ABC15 that the plan is to open at least two locations per year and to have more storefronts throughout the Valley.

The latest update on the fast-casual restaurant is that it’s headed to Footprint Center. When will it open? That is still to be announced.

CENTER COURT PICKLEBALL CLUB

“Center Court Pickleball Club," a new indoor pickleball company that has a club environment to it is set to open three locations in our state in 2024.

Each Center Court Pickleball Club location is set to have several pickleball courts, a Hydration Tap Wall, locker rooms, a stretch zone, a wellness area that’ll include hydromassages & cryotherapy chairs and more. Food and beverages available at the clubs are set to be additional costs for members.

SUNRISE APACHE ALPINE COASTER

Sunrise Park Resort is building its very own mountain coaster! According to the resort, the coaster will be 3,287 feet of track, used year-round, and the top speed for it will be 25 mph.

The attraction is said to open on Memorial Day Weekend in 2024, according to the announcement of the resort.

Wiegand Sports USA/Starrett Artists The ride is being engineered by Wiegand.



BARBIE: A CULTURAL ICON

The exhibit is said to highlight the Barbie brand’s more than 60-year history, bringing more than 250 vintage dolls to the Valley including life-size fashion designs on display!

The exhibit will reportedly feature more the 50 historical objects and “life-size fashion designs, video interviews with Barbie designers on five custom-made Barbie Dreamhouse TVs, and five unique photo opportunities.”

The exhibit will open to the public on Feb. 14, 2024, and will be available until July 7, 2024.

ANDRETTI INDOOR KARTING & GAMES

“Inside the building, we house bowling, video games, laser tag, virtual reality attractions, and of course our go-karts for our three-level go-kart tracks,” explained Eddie Hamann, managing member of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games. “And then we built within the structure about six to ten thousand square feet of meeting space for cooperate events, birthday parties, quinceñeras, wedding receptions, pretty much anything.”

The company, that’s named after the Andretti racing family, is set to open a location in Chandler and Glendale.



CHANDLER: A representative of the company confirmed to ABC15 that supply chain and construction issues delayed the 2023 opening, but they’re “confident” about their February 2024 opening in the East Valley.

GLENDALE: Hamann confirmed to ABC15 earlier this year that the West Valley location has a projected opening date of June 2024.

MATTEL ADVENTURE PARK

According to a news release sent to ABC15, the park will open in 2024.

Click here to read the latest information on this West Valley attraction.

Mattel Adventure Park

VAI RESORT

The billion-dollar resort in the West Valley broke ground back in 2021 and still has massive construction underway; it's now set to open in 2024.

According to a news release, the resort will count “over 1,100 luxury rooms and suites” across its towers. The resort will count with a shopping corridor that’ll be open to the public. The area is said to be 80,000 square feet with “approximately 40 luxury retail destinations.”

Click here to read the latest information on this resort.