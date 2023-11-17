Watch Now
A second location of ‘The Henry’ is in the works, here’s where it’ll be built

Here’s what Fox Restaurant Concepts has in the works
In Arizona, all the fun falls in November- especially outside! ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez showcases some of the best events the Valley has to offer this month and the new businesses that are getting ready to open!
Exterior Rendering of the Uptown Plaza location.
Posted at 3:49 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 17:49:31-05

PHOENIX — The Henry is set to expand in Arizona with its second location in the Valley! More than 10 years after opening its Arcadia location, Fox Restaurant Concepts will build a new location near Central Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix.

“Our motto is ‘the greatest neighborhood restaurant.’ And while our original store is obviously here in Arcadia, we think one of the next best neighborhood restaurants, we should be in the Central area," said Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts, in an interview with ABC15. "So, we're going in at Central and Camelback, and we couldn't be more excited."

“You can come in for morning and grab coffee, got some pastries and light breakfast, you can have a business meeting there in the morning,” described Fox about the morning offerings of The Henry.
"You can come in for morning and grab coffee, got some pastries and light breakfast, you can have a business meeting there in the morning," described Fox about the morning offerings of The Henry.

The Applebee’s at the Uptown Plaza will be demolished, and the new location of The Henry will be built from the ground up, according to Fox.

The new location will feature a patio and more.

Exterior Rendering of the Uptown Plaza location.
Exterior Rendering of the Uptown Plaza location.

“We’re building a whole new building. It's going to have an indoor/outdoor bar. There's [going to] be several fireplaces. We are going to have a private dining room we have our famous coffee bar, a great glassed-in kitchen, really excited to show off the architecture of the building that we're going to be building there,” explained Fox to ABC15.

This restaurant is also open in the evening hours. “It's coming in for dinner, it's coming in with your family, it's coming in for a special occasion. It's coming into the bar for a happy hour. So, it gives us breakfast, lunch and dinner…and that's why [The Henry] makes the greatest neighborhood restaurant,” said Fox.
This restaurant is also open in the evening hours. "It's coming in for dinner, it's coming in with your family, it's coming in for a special occasion. It's coming into the bar for a happy hour. So, it gives us breakfast, lunch and dinner…and that's why [The Henry] makes the greatest neighborhood restaurant," said Fox.

According to Fox, this new location is slated to open in 2024, either in the fall or winter.

IF YOU GO

The Arcadia location

  • Address: 4455 E. Camelback Rd. in Phoenix
  • RESTAURANT HOURS: Sunday – Thursday [7 a.m. – 9 p.m.] and Friday – Saturday [7 a.m. – 10 p.m.]
  • COFFEE BAR HOURS: Open daily starting at 7a.m.

Uptown location

  • Address: 2 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix
The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this November. Read more about it, right here.

