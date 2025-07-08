Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Harkins Theatres ‘BackLot’ opens at The Shops at Norterra in Phoenix

Here's what to know about the new family entertainment center
PHOENIX — Harkins Theatres ‘BackLot’ is now open at The Shops at Norterra in north Phoenix!

The new attraction houses 12 state-of-the-art interactive Spark® bowling lanes, VR experiences, private event spaces, a full-service restaurant, and a bar.

BackLot’s arcade features Godzilla Kaiju Wars VR, Marvel Avengers Coin Pusher, Guardians of the Galaxy, Funko Funcade, Monopoly, and Krazy Darts!

The venue features the 'BackLot Arena,' described by Harkins Theatres as “Arizona’s largest cinema-sized sports screen,” providing an “unparalleled sports viewing experience.”

“For more than 90 years, Harkins has been dedicated to creating exceptional entertainment experiences,” says Mike Bowers, CEO and President of Harkins Theatres, in a news release sent to ABC15. “With Harkins BackLot, we are expanding that commitment beyond the auditorium to deliver an unrivaled social entertainment destination where guests can celebrate, play, and enjoy unforgettable moments with friends and the whole family.”

The new center was originally slated for a 2024 opening. Harkins Theatres confirmed to ABC15 that the new concept would open this summer.

Thinking of checking out the new spot?

The news release stated that Harkins is offering a special promotion through the end of July, where "guests can enjoy 25% off bowling, food, and drinks (excluding alcohol) and Krazy Darts. Guests will also receive a $5 bonus with every $20 Action! Card purchase."

RELATED: SAM’S CLUB NOW SELLS ‘HARKINS MOVIE THEATRE BUTTER POPCORN’

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this July - read more about it right here.

