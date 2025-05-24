Sam’s Club now sells ‘Harkins Movie Theatre Butter Popcorn’ in Arizona and six other states

PHOENIX — Harkins Theatres will now have “its grocery packaged ready-to-eat popcorn” at all Arizona clubs, and select locations in California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Utah.

The Harkins Movie Theatre Butter Popcorn sells for $5.98, according to the entertainment company.

“Harkins Theatres has been synonymous with the Ultimate Moviegoing® experience, and we’re thrilled to expand access to our fan-favorite popcorn by making it available as part of members’ everyday shopping at Sam’s Club,” said Mike Bowers, President & CEO of Harkins Theatres, in a news release sent to ABC15.

Harkins Theatres ‘BackLot,’ a family entertainment center, is getting closer to opening at The Shops at Norterra in North Phoenix!

“Harkins BackLot, located at The Shops at Norterra, will feature Arizona’s largest sports viewing screens, a scratch kitchen and bar, bowling, arcade games, Krazy Darts, patio dining, event space, and more,” shared the company on its Facebook page.

