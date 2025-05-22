Watch Now
Harkins Theatres ‘BackLot’ begins hiring process as concept moves closer to opening this summer

The new family entertainment center will open at The Shops at Norterra
PHOENIX — Harkins Theatres ‘BackLot,’ a family entertainment center, is getting closer to opening at The Shops at Norterra in North Phoenix!

“Harkins BackLot, located at The Shops at Norterra, will feature Arizona’s largest sports viewing screens, a scratch kitchen and bar, bowling, arcade games, Krazy Darts, patio dining, event space, and more,” shared the company on its Facebook page.

The new center was originally slated for a 2024 opening. Harkins Theatres confirmed to ABC15 that its new concept is set to open this summer.

An opening date is yet to be announced.

BackLot will have a full-service restaurant and bar with menu items including burgers, artisanal flatbreads, and sandwiches. The bar will have craft cocktails, beers, wines, and spirits. Additionally, there will be a sports viewing area.

The entertainment company is now seeking to fill several positions, such as servers, bartenders, runners, and more. Those interested can apply here.

