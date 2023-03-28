BackLot: New entertainment center by Harkins Theatres coming to the Valley

PHOENIX — Harkins Theatres has announced a family entertainment center coming to The Shops at Norterra in North Phoenix. The new center, named BackLot, is said to open in 2024.

BackLot will have a full-service restaurant and bar with menu items including burgers, artisanal flatbreads, and sandwiches. The bar will have craft cocktails, beers, wines, and spirits.

Additionally, there will be a sports viewing area that is set to be the largest in Arizona.

Arcade games, bowling, virtual reality experiences, and a relaxing patio outdoors with more games will also be featured at the event center. The center will also have private party rooms for events.

Mike Bowers, the CEO and president of Harkins Theatres said, “Expanding our brand to dedicated family entertainment centers is a natural progression of our innovation legacy. Our secret sauce is our unique ability to pair the fun of an entertainment center with the excitement of movies at our movie studio-themed BackLot entertainment centers.”

Guests will be transformed using state-of-the-art digital technology, along with synchronized lighting and surround sound.

Harkins says more locations will be announced soon.

ABC15 has reached out to Harkins for an update on a previously planned entertainment center at Chandler Fashion Center.It's not clear whether this Norterra location is in lieu of the Chandler location, or if Harkins is still working on a possible location in the southeast Valley.