July Valley fun! Sonoran Sippin’, Dinosaurs After Dark, Blackberry Festival, and more

MESA, AZ — The temperatures are on the rise, but so is the fun this July! We're here to help you make exciting plans for the family with this month’s Things To Do roundup.

Watch the ABC15 Things To Do monthly special, sponsored by Visit Sonora, on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. on your favorite streaming devices, abc15.com, and the ABC15 mobile app!

Check out the awesome lineup below:

NEW EXHIBITION AT ARIZONA MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY

With three floors of prehistoric fun, the Arizona Museum of Natural History in Mesa is keeping things cool this summer with special programs, events and a new exhibition called ‘Thrive.’



Dinosaurs After Dark: July 9 and 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.



The Art and Science of Storytelling: July 12, 19, and 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.



There’s a new exhibition called “THRIVE–The First People: Yesterday, Today, and Forever” that is on display through August 17.

The immersive exhibit explores the intertwining history, culture, and nature of the Sonoran Desert through artifacts, displays, interactive media, and O’odham oral histories, highlighting the enduring traditions and sustainable practices of its societies.



The museum is located at 53 N Macdonald in Mesa.

NIGHTTIME HISTORY OF THE SQUARE WALKING TOUR

Explore downtown Phoenix's rich history under the stars with flashlights! July dates and key information for the Square PHX's summer night tours are the following:



July 18 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

July 25 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Ticket prices: Adults $12, Children (6-17) $5, and free for The Square PHX Members.

Where to go: 113 N. Sixth St. in Phoenix.

ARIZONA BOARDWALK ATTRACTIONS

From a new hair-raising experience to a free foam frenzy for the kiddos, the Arizona Boardwalk has a lot in store for the family this summer.



Pop on over to the Arizona Boardwalk Courtyard for the FREE Foam Frenzy!

July 19 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 20 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! opened a new hair-themed exhibit!

‘Hair Raising: The Unruly World of Strands’ exhibit at the Ripley's Believe It or Not! features ‘Hoss’ the human hairball, locks of hair from celebrities, hairballs from pigs and cows, hair sculptures, and more.



The Arizona Boardwalk is located at 9500 East Vía de Ventura, Suite E-100.

VALLEY INDOOR FUN

ABC15 meteorologist Ashlee Demartino heard from East Valley moms on ways to keep your kids safe and entertained while remaining indoors during extreme heat.

How to keep your children entertained while remaining indoors

MARTIN AUTO MUSEUM

If you’re looking for a break from the triple-digit heat and a place to keep the family entertained indoors, check out the Martin Auto Museum. As we continue our Smart Shopper Summer Savings of Fun, ABC15 stopped by to see what has become the largest car museum in Arizona.

Martin Auto Museum: Cool cars, cool air, and one very rare Duesenberg

Step inside and find nearly 180 vehicles! The museum is located at 4320 W Thunderbird Rd, in Glendale.

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS/ZOMBIES WORLDS COLLIDE TOUR

Fans can expect high-energy music from Disney’s ‘Descendants’ and ‘Zombies’ franchises at the Phoenix show!

The live show will be performed by Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife.

The Valley tour stop is coming to PHX Arena [201 E. Jefferson St.] on July 25. Tickets are now on sale.

'THE WORLD OF ANNA SUI'

Guests can experience the personal archive of the American designer at this walk-through experience. The special-engagement exhibition is at the museum until September 28.

“[Anna Sui is] a fashion designer, and we have over 80 of her ensembles featured in that exhibition. So, everything from hippie-inspired bohemian cowgirl. She takes [inspiration] from a lot of different things, including music, rock and roll, and punk, to be specific. So that is an exhibition you will not want to miss,” said Tiffany Lippincott, curator of education at the Phoenix Art Museum.

Get a glimpse of the exhibit and learn more in the player below.

Discover 'The World of Anna Sui' at the Phoenix Art Museum, along with other fun events in June

The museum is located at 1625 N Central Ave in Phoenix.

THIS SUMMER AT MORTIMER FARMS

If you’re looking for a sweet activity for the family, the Blackberry Festival is back!



Festival dates are the following: July 12, 13, 19, and 20.

The Property Opens at 7 a.m., and there’s evening entertainment from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mortimer Farms is located at 12907 AZ-169 in Dewey-Humboldt, Arizona.

DESERT BOTANTICAL GARDEN JULY EVENTS

From sound meditation classes to cocktails in the evening surrounded by nature's beauty, the Desert Botanical Garden is hosting a variety of events for adults this month!



Sonoran Sippin’

Dates to save: July 18, August 15, and September 19 The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. “This event is 21+. No Infants or children permitted.” Cost: included in membership or general admission

Sunset Sound Meditation (Indoors)

July 9 and 23 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost: public $19.95, members $14.95



CHANDLER'S NEW GOODWILL CLEARANCE CENTER

Thrift shoppers in the East Valley, you have a new place to shop! At the new location, items are sold by the pound, giving shoppers the opportunity to stretch their hard-earned money even further.

The new Goodwill is located on Arizona Avenue just north of Ray Road in Chandler.

Take a look inside the new Goodwill in the video player below.

New Goodwill Clearance Center to open in Chandler

VISIT SONORA: Visit Sonora is an ABC15 Arizona sponsor.

Looking to get out of the Valley for some adventure? Here's a short list of what the state of Sonora in Mexico has to offer:

