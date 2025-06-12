Martin Auto Museum: Cool cars, cool air, and one very rare Duesenberg

GLENDALE, AZ — If you’re looking for a break from the triple-digit heat and a place to keep the family entertained indoors, check out the Martin Auto Museum.

As we continue our Smart Shopper Summer Savings of Fun, ABC15 stopped by to see what has become the largest car museum in Arizona.

Step inside and find nearly 180 vehicles, including one that stopped us in our tracks! A rare Duesenberg, beautifully restored and parked like royalty inside this 117,000-square-foot indoor gem.

The Duesenberg alone is worth the visit, but the rest of the museum delivers so much more than you’d expect.

There are rows of vehicles featuring everything from classic Cadillacs to a signed 1965 Shelby Cobra.

You'll also find a rare Tucker 48, one of the most sought-after and rare American cars ever made.

ABC15 talked with the General Manager, Joe Bridgewater, who explained, "This isn't just a place to walk around; a lot of these cars here are unlocked. We keep them open for those who want to hop in, sit and remember the 'Good Old Days.'"

Children can hop into race car simulators too and learn about automotive history in ways that feel hands-on and fun.

There are even event rooms on site, making this a unique option for birthday parties, reunions, and weddings.

You'll also find vintage signs, antique gas pumps, and memorabilia.

The Martin Auto Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free parking is available too, with 700 spaces on site.

Check out the Martin Auto Museum online here.

IF YOU GO: 4320 W Thunderbird Rd., Glendale, AZ