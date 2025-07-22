Food pantry provides essential support to families in the Wilson Elementary School District

In an era where grocery prices continue to soar, many families find themselves struggling to put food on the table.

However, for families within the Wilson Elementary School District, there’s a beacon of hope at the local food pantry located at the Wilson Community Center.

Here, families can fill their carts with essential items — from canned food and eggs to fresh produce — all at no cost.

Gloria Perez, a dedicated grandmother, has witnessed firsthand the relief that the pantry provides.

“It helps a lot of families, and you never know what people are going through," she shares. For families like hers, the pressure of rising grocery costs can be overwhelming, and the pantry offers a crucial lifeline. "It's just one less thing you have to worry about."

The pantry operates twice a month, ensuring that it provides a variety of food choices to accommodate the diverse needs of the community.

“They don’t give you just one bag; it’s quite a few cans, and also milk and eggs, which are always needed,” Gloria adds, emphasizing the substantial assistance the pantry offers.

For many, asking for help can evoke feelings of shame and hesitation. Volunteer and mom, Andicie Martinez admits she was nervous on her first visit, wondering what others might think. However, the compassion and respect shown by the volunteers quickly put her at ease.

“There’s no judgment; you just feel at home here,” she elaborates, highlighting the welcoming environment created at the pantry.

This intentional design to foster a judgment-free space is underscored by the district’s Superintendent, Ernest Rose.

“It allows us to bring our community together and create a sense of togetherness for not only our young people but also our adults here in the Wilson community,” Rose explains.

Since opening its doors in February of this year, the pantry has made a significant impact, assisting over 700 families and more than 4,000 individuals from the Title 1 school. Superintendent Rose emphasizes the importance of meeting students’ basic needs to ensure they can focus on their education.

“We realized there was a need, and we thought a food pantry would be the best way to address that,” he states.

After experiencing the support of the pantry, Gloria felt inspired to give back. She signed up to volunteer, saying, “If they’re going to help, I can help as much as I can.”

For her, contributing to the pantry is more than just volunteering — it’s about paying it forward to a resource that has provided her family with so much.

Young mother Andicie believes in instilling values of gratitude in her children. She makes it a point to teach them to appreciate the support they receive, emphasizing the importance of being thankful for what they have.

“I want my son to understand to be grateful for the things we have and the help we get,” she says.