Kids get in free this weekend to see the D-backs take on the Cardinals at Chase Field

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are celebrating some ABC15 Smart Shopper fun at Chase Field this weekend as the team takes on the St. Louis Cardinals—and kids under the age of 15 get into the game for free!

For each adult ticket purchased, fans can claim up to two free child tickets (for children 15 and under).

Once inside, families can explore Kid’s Club activities, Baxter’s Den, the D-backs Sign Station, and the Sandlot play area, all designed to keep the young fans entertained.

Here are the freebies and special events happening this weekend:

Saturday, July 19th



The first 20,000 fans through the gates will receive a Ketel Marte bobblehead.

First pitch is at 4:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 20th



It’s Baxter’s birthday celebration!

After the game, kids can run the bases.

Looking ahead: D-backs U of A Night

The excitement continues on July 22nd when the D-backs host the Houston Astros.

Fans who purchase a special event ticket package for University of Arizona Night will receive an exclusive, co-branded D-backs x U of A baseball cap.

Special ticket holders will be sent an email with details on how to pick up the hat at the game.

For tickets and more information, visit dbacks.com.