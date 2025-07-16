Free AI-powered summer camp helps Arizona kids catch up in class—and have fun doing it

PHOENIX — A group of Arizona educators is trying something different to help Arizona students become more confident learners with the use of artificial intelligence and teachers in the classroom.

This week, Unbound Academy and Novatio School are offering a series of free, one-day summer camps across the Valley, giving kids in grades 4-8 a chance to sharpen academic skills and even pitch a mock $50 million movie all in one day.

ABC15 Mornings Anchor Kaley O’Kelley stopped by to see what these free camps are all about.

“We’re in an educational emergency,” said Michael Goto, Head of School at Unbound Academy. “It’s not just time to think differently—it’s time to act radically.”

These campers are playing high-energy games and creating vision boards. Then, with AI-driven learning blocks, they’re given fun ways to focus on reading and math.

“The sessions use adaptive software to personalize instruction based on each student’s skill level—with certified teachers guiding every step," Goto says.

The workshops continuing this week are being offered on Thursday, July 17, at Chandler Nature Center, and Friday, July 18, at West-MEC in Glendale.

Each day runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Both Unbound and Novatio are Arizona-based schools built around the idea that learning should be personalized, empowering, and fun.

One is a tuition-free public charter school, and the other is a virtual private school funded through Arizona’s ESA program.

“Every child deserves to feel seen and supported,” said Goto. “And with the right tools, they can thrive.”

These camps are free, but space is limited.

Families can sign up online at lu.ma/UnboundSchool or lu.ma/NovatioSchool.