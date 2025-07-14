Mesa Public Library offers free family resource center for parents with young children

MESA, AZ — The Mesa Family Resource Center, tucked into the lower level of the main public library in downtown Mesa, is providing essential support for families with young children up to age 5.

In a time when many families are stretching every dollar and looking for support, this center serves as a valuable community resource.

The center offers parenting workshops and helps connect families with programs like WIC, Head Start, and assistance in finding quality child care.

"They have resources put together for if you need help with housing or food insecurity, job hunting, any of the things that would support you in your life, to be able to then support your children," Sara Lipich from Mesa Public Library said.

This family-focused program is free and is made possible through a grant from First Things First.

The goal of the center is to help local families give Valley kids the best possible start in life, offering a true example of how community support can build a brighter future for Arizona.

For more information about the Mesa Family Resource Center, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.