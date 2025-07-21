Make a difference this school year: Host a canned food drive with St. Vincent de Paul

PHOENIX — Hosting a canned food drive helps families in need across Arizona, and it only takes a few simple steps to get started and help a nonprofit organization.

From donation bins to pick up coordination, St. Vincent de Paul provides everything needed, allowing organizers to focus on spreading the word and collecting items that make a real difference.

ABC15 Mornings Anchor Kaley O'Kelley talked with Mary Chou-Thompson, the Chief Marketing Director at St. Vincent de Paul.

"We're seeing so many families who have never asked for help come to us for food boxes, joining our dining rooms. And so, really, every can, every box of pasta, every little thing adds up to help a family in need."

She says it's easy to get things organized.

"We really try to make it easy for families to host food drives. For us, you just fill out the form. We'll drop off a box at your home, and then when you're done, we'll pick it back up."

St. Vincent de Paul will also drop off bins for larger organizations.

Here's how to start your own food drive:

Register online: Visit the St. Vincent de Paul Phoenix website and fill out the interest form.

Coordinate logistics: An SVdP team member will reach out within 24–48 hours to confirm your drive and arrange donation bin drop-off and pickup.

Set your timeline: Choose how long your drive will run — whether it’s a one-day event or a multi-week mission.

Promote your drive: Use social media, school newsletters, or workplace announcements to get the word out.

Collect donations: Place bins in a visible, accessible spot and encourage your community to contribute.

Wrap it up: When your drive ends, SVdP will pick up your donations and send a thank-you email with your total collected.

Most-needed items include:

Canned proteins (like tuna and chicken)

Canned fruits and vegetables

Peanut butter

Cooking essentials like oil and flour

Whether you’re an educator, a parent, a student, or business owner, this is an easy, hands-on way to help our neighbors in need!