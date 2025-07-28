GOODYEAR, AZ — Crews are working to recover the body of a worker who became trapped under dirt at a construction site in Goodyear on Monday.

Shortly after 1 p.m., emergency crews were called to a construction site near Citrus and Lower Buckeye roads.

Watch Goodyear police provide an update on the recovery operation in the player below:

Efforts underway to recover body of worker at Goodyear construction site

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they located several workers utilizing their equipment to attempt to dig their coworker, a man who was in a 6-foot-deep hole, out.

Fire and police personnel joined in the effort to rescue the man.

As more dirt was being pulled out, more dirt collapsed inward, according to police.

Due to sensitive infrastructure, including gas lines, work to rescue the man slowed and, after some time, officials transitioned to recovery efforts.

Crews continue to work Monday afternoon to dig and recover the individual.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.