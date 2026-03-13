Weekend traffic restrictions: Road projects planned along SR 51, Loop 202

PHOENIX — Heads up, Valley drivers! There are multiple project areas where road construction crews will be working this weekend.
Here's what to know before you hit the freeways around the Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:
- Southbound State Route 51 closed between Cactus Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 16) for start of pavement improvement project. Southbound SR 51 on-ramps at Bell, Greenway and Thunderbird roads also closed.
- Detours: Consider using southbound I-17 or southbound Loop 101 (Scottsdale area) as alternate freeway routes. Expect heavy traffic and delays in areas near the closure. Southbound SR 51 traffic exiting at Cactus Road will be detoured west on Cactus/Thunderbird roads to southbound Seventh Street and eastbound Northern Avenue.
- Detours: Consider using southbound I-17 or southbound Loop 101 (Scottsdale area) as alternate freeway routes. Expect heavy traffic and delays in areas near the closure. Southbound SR 51 traffic exiting at Cactus Road will be detoured west on Cactus/Thunderbird roads to southbound Seventh Street and eastbound Northern Avenue.
- Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed at Lindsay Road in Gilbert from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 16) for widening project. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Williams Field Road, Santan Village Parkway and Val Vista Drive also closed.
- Detours: Westbound Loop 202 traffic can detour along the off- and on-ramps at Lindsay Road. Alternate routes include westbound Williams Field, Pecos or Germann roads to Gilbert Road (to avoid heavier traffic on Lindsay Road). Drivers also can consider using westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) as an alternate freeway route.